Paperclip to Partner with PCI Security Standards Council to Help Secure Payment Data Worldwide

As The Council’s Newest Associate Participating Organization, Paperclip Will Contribute to The Development of PCI Security Standards

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organization. Paperclip will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.



The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As an Associate Participating Organization, Paperclip adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. Paperclip will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, Paperclip has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

Paperclip SAFE is a breakthrough searchable encryption technology that keeps data encrypted at all points of its lifecycle, with a focus on private, sensitive and controlled data in use. SAFE is the only always-encrypted SaaS data security platform that works at the speed of business, working with the fluidity of data instead of against it.

“We are excited to join the PCI SSC and help drive evolution within data security standards for the payment card industry as a whole,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Paperclip. “The SAFE encryption solution is a game changer for protecting sensitive information where it is most at risk. For the payment card industry where data is critical to operations and always in use, there’s no better way to keep data secure than by using SAFE always-encrypted technology.”

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure document capture, processing, and storage of millions of documents for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital throughout its life cycle.

Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About SAFE

Paperclip SAFE builds on the foundation of trust and collaboration that Paperclip has established with its security and content management solutions over three decades. Paperclip SAFE utilizes in-depth knowledge of the database and data pipeline to secure all points within the data lifecycle. Nine of the 10 top life insurance carriers in the U.S. are currently protected by Paperclip SAFE. With Paperclip SAFE, outpace threats with data that is always encrypted and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit paperclip.com/safe.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

