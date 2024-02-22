Konica Minolta Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year in Elite 150 Category

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category for 2024. The annual list serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top MSPs in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions and optimize return on investment.

“As organizations increasing rely on Managed IT services while progressing on their digital transformation journeys, we continue to help our clients navigate challenges by offering a wide range of services, premier security and compliance and industry-leading technical expertise tailored to their unique needs,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “Thank you to CRN for again recognizing our work by including us in its Elite 150 list of top technology providers.”

This is Konica Minolta’s ninth time on the list and fifth consecutive year in the Elite 150 category, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. Two other categories comprise the list: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; and the Managed Security 100, made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

Konica Minolta offers a full range of IT services and managed IT support across the entire IT spectrum, from network design to helpdesk support, with customized services to fit any business’ needs. The company supports its clients by optimizing resources, maintaining infrastructure, migrating to cloud services and more, with a special focus on IT security to protect data, safeguard documents and comply with fast-changing regulations. Konica Minolta can provide comprehensive IT support for day-to-day business needs, or assist internal IT personnel with supplemental support in specific areas.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Jennifer Follett, Vice President, US Content and CRN Executive Editor, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

