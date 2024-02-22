FMCG Market Accelerate At 5.1% CAGR, $18,939.4 Billion Growth Expected During the Forecast 2022-2031

FMCG Market 654321

The inhouse segment was the highest revenue contributor, growing at a significant CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, based on product type, the food & beverages segment was the highest revenue contributor, growing at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟏𝟏,𝟒𝟗𝟎.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐞 $𝟏𝟖,𝟗𝟑𝟗.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "FMCG Market by Product Type (Food and Beverage, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Health Care, Home Care, Footwear, Footwear Accessories, and Others), Production Type (Inhouse and Contract Based), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2031." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is the largest combination of consumer goods with different product categories that include home care, health care, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, and others. The personal care segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the rise in disposable income of consumers, thus enabling them to spend a considerable amount on luxury personal care products.

Increase in global population, growth in consumer awareness about FMCG products, frequent launch of new products by manufacturers, effective advertisement of brands, a strong distribution channel system of the market, changes in the lifestyle of consumers in developed and the developing countries and increase in disposable income of middle-class population fuel the growth of the global FMCG market. However, increase in competition among major market players and retail execution hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the growing trend of online shopping, R&D in new brands and products, and expansion of FMCG network in rural areas of developing countries present new growth opportunities for the global FMCG market in the coming years.

The FMCG market is segmented on the basis of product type, production type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified as food & beverages ( juice and drinks, tea and coffee, fresh food, frozen food, processed and packaged food, and others), personal care and cosmetics (body care, hair care, oral care, skin care, and baby care), healthcare (over the counter, vitamin & dietary supplements, feminine care, and others), home care (cleaning products, fragrances, and others), footwear (formal footwear, athletic footwear, casual footwear), footwear accessories, and others. By production type, it is classified as inhouse and contract based. The distribution channel segment comprises of supermarkets & hypermarkets, grocery stores, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the food and beverage segment contributed to the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global FMCG market in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The segment is driven by rising disposable income, intercultural interaction, and population growth. However, the healthcare segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. Since regular food fails to provide proper nutrition, several people use supplements to meet the nutritional requirement. The trend of using supplements has become increasingly popular among athletes and elderly consumers.

Based on production type, the inhouse segment contributed to the largest share of more than 90% of the global FMCG market in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Major FMCG companies from all around the globe are carrying out in-house manufacturing processes. They are investing a large sum of money in opening new facilities in different regions to expand their businesses. However, the contract based segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, as contract manufacturing helps save on production costs, increased technical insight, increased flexibility, scalability, valuable end-to-end options, accurate cost estimates, and deadlines. The beverages and personal care & cosmetics industry use contract manufacturing for their bottling and packaging processes to improve the production process.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global FMCG market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The same market is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market where countries such as India and China witnessed substantial economic growth in the past decade. This region has a large population and the demand for consumer goods is very high.

The key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Unilever Group, The Coca Cola Company, Pepsico Co. Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Revlon, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and Nestle.

