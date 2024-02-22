Unleashing TitanQ: Revolutionizing Problem-Solving with Quantum-Inspired Computing

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, a groundbreaking advance has emerged, poised to reshape the way we approach problem solving. The TitanQ platform, a Quantum-Inspired solution , is set to revolutionize computational capabilities, offering unparalleled speed, ease of integration, and environmental sustainability.



Quantum-Inspired Technology: At the heart of TitanQ sits an advanced “Ising Machine”, a cutting-edge technology drawing inspiration from quantum mechanics to accelerate computational processes. TitanQ boasts up to 1000 times faster solving capabilities compared to classical solvers, making it a game-changer for a multitude of applications.

Ease of Integration: One of TitanQ's standout features is its seamless integration capabilities. Unlike traditional quantum computers, TitanQ does not require specialized infrastructure or complex setups. Its user-friendly design ensures that businesses and researchers can effortlessly incorporate TitanQ into their existing systems, reducing the barriers to entry for Quantum-Inspired computing.

Access to API: With the release of TitanQ, accessibility is a top priority. The platform offers a robust Application Programming Interface (API), granting users the ability to leverage TitanQ's capabilities within their own applications and workflow. A publically available SDK is also available to make access to TitanQ as simple as writing a python script. It can be run on everything from a high performance server, to your personal laptop. This democratization of Quantum-Inspired computing opens up a world of possibilities for developers, researchers, and businesses across various sectors.

Green Computing: In an era where sustainability is paramount, TitanQ takes a giant leap towards environmentally conscious computing. The platform's energy efficiency not only contributes to a greener future but also aligns with corporate social responsibility initiatives. TitanQ's green credentials make it a responsible choice for businesses looking to minimize their environmental impact while harnessing advanced computational power.

Programs for Researchers and Startups: Recognizing the importance of fostering innovation, TitanQ extends special programs to researchers and startups. These initiatives aim to empower the next generation of pioneers by providing access to TitanQ's capabilities for free or heavily reduced costs,enabling them to explore novel solutions and push the boundaries of what is possible in their respective fields.

Diverse Use Cases: TitanQ's versatility extends across a myriad of applications, with scheduling, supply chain optimization, and energy grid optimization standing out as immediate key use cases. Whether optimizing complex logistical networks or fine-tuning energy distribution systems, TitanQ proves to be a versatile tool for solving real-world challenges efficiently.

As TitanQ makes its debut, it signals a paradigm shift in computational capabilities. With its Quantum-Inspired technology, ease of integration, green computing principles, and accessible API, TitanQ is poised to redefine the landscape of problem-solving. The release of this revolutionary platform marks a significant stride towards a future where advanced computing power is harnessed responsibly for the betterment of industries, research, and society at large.

InfinityQ Technology inc will attend the Quantum Innovation Summit 2024 in Dubai on February 28-29 at the H Hotel Dubai.

InfinityQ Technology inc. is a woman-led company that develops Quantum-Inspired solutions. With sector focus on Supply Chain, Logistics and Life Sciences, among others.

InfinityQ delivers optimization solutions to the most difficult combinatorial problems in real-time, helping customers save money on their operations with optimal solutions that are fast, flexible, simple and green.

For press and more information contact Aurelie Helouis at: aurelie@infinityq.tech

Want to learn more or book a demo? Contact sales@infinityq.tech