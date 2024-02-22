Pure Sunfarms’ Bigger Better Buds Inspire New Design

Leading BC Producer Debuts Bold New Look Putting Quality Front and Centre

DELTA, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), today unveiled its new logo, website and suite of packaging paying tribute to the high-quality cannabis of its flagship brand, Pure Sunfarms.

To mark the company’s ongoing commitment to continuous quality enhancements, Pure Sunfarms is introducing an updated line of colour-coded packaging with more informative labels and a new brand website to match.

“We’ve built a reputation for elevating the cannabis experience across Canada through our innovative drying and packaging processes, hand-detailing, and rigorous quality inspections. Consumers were quick to take notice of the bigger, better buds in their packs as we started to roll them out, and we’re proud that the packaging coming to market will reflect the effort our team has put into our quality improvements,” said Orville Bovenschen, President of Pure Sunfarms.

The Pure Sunfarms brand’s signature green colour will continue to be featured for all packaging of dried flower products, while new colours will be introduced for vape, pre-roll and concentrate offerings to reflect consumers’ shopping habits. Pure Sunfarms’ Pink Kush, which continues to maintain its #1 spot as Ontario’s top selling strain in 20231, will receive special treatment with custom pink coloured packaging.

Orville Bovenschen went on to say, “The bold new look launched today, aligns with the quality improvements and consistency of the Pure Sunfarms brand. It’s a promise we aim to keep and continue to build on into the future.”

As part of the company’s commitment to transparency, the new packaging design also features more information on dried flower labels, including potency, lineage, terpene percentage, key terpenes, and key aromas. New packaging will begin rolling out across the country this month, starting with dried flower.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality BC-grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

1 Based on estimated retail sales reported by HiFyre for 2023

