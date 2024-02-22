Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Net Contracts per Community Increased 48% Year-Over-Year

Income Before Income Taxes Increased 80% Year-Over-Year

$230 Million was the Highest Quarterly Land and Land Development Spend in 57 Quarters

15% Year-Over-Year Growth in Total Revenues

MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2024.



RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024:

Total revenues increased 15.3% to $594.2 million (including 1,063 deliveries) in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $515.4 million (including 938 deliveries) in the same quarter of the prior year.

Domestic unconsolidated joint venture deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 increased 56.1% to 167 homes compared with 107 homes for the three months ended January 31, 2023.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.3% for the three months ended January 31, 2024, compared with 18.7% during the first quarter a year ago.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.8% in both the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 first quarters.

Total SG&A was $86.1 million, or 14.5% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding $7.5 million of incremental phantom stock expense, total SG&A would have been $78.6 million or 13.2% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Total SG&A, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $73.4 million, or 14.2% of total revenues. Excluding $1.4 million of incremental phantom stock expense, total SG&A would have been $72.0 million or 14.0% of total revenues, in the previous year’s first quarter.

Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 5.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 5.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income before income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 80.4% to $32.6 million compared with $18.0 million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, income before income taxes excluding $7.5 million of incremental phantom stock expense would have been $40.1 million. Income before income taxes excluding $1.4 million of incremental phantom stock expense, would have been $19.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income was $23.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, for the three months ended January 31, 2024, compared with net income of $18.7 million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA increased 30.1% to $64.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $49.6 million for the first quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated contracts in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 43.0% to 1,127 homes ($624.4 million) compared with 788 homes ($415.1 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures1, for the three months ended January 31, 2024, increased 43.2% to 1,279 homes ($724.5 million) compared with 893 homes ($486.8 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



As of January 31, 2024, consolidated community count was 118 communities, compared with 113 communities at October 31, 2023 and 121 communities on January 31, 2023. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 135 as of January 31, 2024, compared with 129 communities at October 31, 2023 and 132 communities at the end of the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Consolidated contracts per community increased 47.7% year-over-year to 9.6 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 6.5 contracts per community for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 39.7% to 9.5 in the three months ended January 31, 2024, compared with 6.8 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.

The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of January 31, 2024, decreased 5.6% to $1.11 billion compared with $1.18 billion as of January 31, 2023. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of January 31, 2024, decreased 4.4% to $1.35 billion compared with $1.41 billion as of January 31, 2023.

The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 14% for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024 compared with 30% in the fiscal 2023 first quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 14% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 29% in the first quarter of the prior year.

For the trailing twelve-month period our return on equity (ROE) was 40.1% and earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (EBIT ROI) was 32.6%. We believe for the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we had the highest ROE and the third highest EBIT ROI compared to 15 of our publicly traded peers.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JANUARY 31, 2024:

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, land and land development spending was $230.4 million compared with $134.4 million in the same quarter one year ago. This is the highest amount of quarterly land and land development spend since we started reporting it in fiscal 2010.

Total liquidity as of January 31, 2024 was $313.1 million, above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, approximately 3,800 lots were put under option or acquired in 43 consolidated communities.

As of January 31, 2024, our total controlled consolidated lots were 33,576, an increase compared with both 29,123 lots at the end of the first quarter of the previous year and 31,726 lots at October 31, 2023. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 6.7 years’ supply.





FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (2) :

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $168.97 on January 31, 2024.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, total revenues are expected to be between $675 million and $775 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 21.5% and 23.0%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $45 million and $55 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $80 million and $90 million.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“We are off to a solid start to fiscal 2024, with 80% year over year growth in our income before income taxes for the first quarter. Excluding incremental phantom stock expense, we were at or above the high end of the guidance range for our first quarter total revenues, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Along with the growth in profitability, the past few months have drawn attention to the relative strength of demand for new homes, which can best be exemplified by our 48% growth in consolidated contracts per community during the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Total internet leads in January 2024 increased 16% year over year and 43% from December 2023, giving us confidence that demand remains strong. There are many factors that underpin the current levels of demand, including the downward trend in mortgage rates, the tightness of existing homes for sale, favorable signs from the employment market and overall growth in the broader economy.”

“Despite those encouraging developments, affordability remains challenging, and we continue to offer mortgage rate buydowns in order to make our homes more affordable to homebuyers,” said Mr. Hovnanian. “As demonstrated by reducing debt for several years and refinancing much of our remaining debt last fall, we remain committed to repairing our balance sheet. However, we are now in a position where we can also focus on growing our revenues and achieving higher levels of profitability. All these positive trends impacting our company and our industry leave us optimistic of the trajectory of the 2024 spring selling season over the short term and the general direction of the housing market over the longer term.”

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Total liquidity is comprised of $183.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $5.0 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of January 31, 2024.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. January 31, 2024 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 594,196 $ 515,366 Costs and expenses (1) 577,956 504,479 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 1,371 - Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 14,952 7,160 Income before income taxes 32,563 18,047 Income tax provision (benefit) 8,659 (669 ) Net income 23,904 18,716 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,235 $ 16,047 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 3.11 $ 2.37 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,496 6,186 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 2.91 $ 2.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,937 6,468 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. January 31, 2024 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 32,563 $ 18,047 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 302 477 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1,371 ) - Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 31,494 $ 18,524 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. January 31, 2024 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 573,636 $ 499,645 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 448,448 390,963 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 125,188 108,682 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 19,898 15,001 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 105,290 93,681 Land charges 302 477 Homebuilding gross margin $ 104,988 $ 93,204 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 18.3 % 18.7 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 21.8 % 21.8 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 18.4 % 18.8 % Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 1,340 $ 329 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) 765 77 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 575 252 Land and lot sales interest expense - 21 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ 575 $ 231 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. January 31, 2024 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Net income $ 23,904 $ 18,716 Income tax provision (benefit) 8,659 (669 ) Interest expense 30,349 30,115 EBIT (1) 62,912 48,162 Depreciation and amortization 1,598 1,410 EBITDA (2) 64,510 49,572 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 302 477 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1,371 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 63,441 $ 50,049 Interest incurred $ 31,961 $ 34,326 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 1.98 1.46 (1)EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2)EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. January 31, 2024 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 52,060 $ 59,600 Plus: interest incurred 31,961 34,326 Less: interest expensed (30,349 ) (30,115 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - (3,016 ) Interest capitalized at end of period (2) $ 53,672 $ 60,795 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. January 31, 2024 Calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBIT ROI TTM For the quarter ended ended (Dollars in thousands) 4/30/2023 7/31/2023 10/31/2023 1/31/2024 1/31/2024 Consolidated EBIT $ 82,049 $ 103,164 $ 157,478 $ 62,912 $ 405,603 Impairments and walk away $ 137 $ 308 $ 614 $ 302 $ 1,361 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt $ 0 $ 4,082 $ 21,556 $ (1,371 ) $ 24,267 Adjusted EBIT $ 82,186 $ 107,554 $ 179,648 $ 61,843 $ 431,231 As of 1/31/2023 4/30/2023 7/31/2023 10/31/2023 1/31/2024 Total inventories $ 1,507,038 $ 1,484,992 $ 1,411,260 $ 1,349,186 $ 1,463,558 Less liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 209,579 200,299 145,979 124,254 114,658 Less capitalized interest 60,795 60,274 55,274 52,060 53,672 Plus investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 101,013 85,820 85,260 97,886 110,592 Five

Quarter Plus goodwill - - - - - Average Inventories less liabilities from inventory not owned and capitalized interest plus investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures and goodwill $ 1,337,677 $ 1,310,239 $ 1,295,267 $ 1,270,758 $ 1,405,820 $ 1,323,952 Consolidated Adjusted EBIT ROI 32.6 %





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

January 31, October 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,118 $ 434,119 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,369 8,431 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,092,347 998,841 Land and land options held for future development or sale 173,134 125,587 Consolidated inventory not owned 198,077 224,758 Total inventories 1,463,558 1,349,186 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 110,592 97,886 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 24,208 27,982 Property and equipment, net 37,441 33,946 Prepaid expenses and other assets 68,127 69,886 Total homebuilding 1,895,413 2,021,436 Financial services 149,633 168,671 Deferred tax assets, net 295,332 302,833 Total assets $ 2,340,378 $ 2,492,940 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 99,553 $ 91,539 Accounts payable and other liabilities 360,207 415,480 Customers’ deposits 51,798 51,419 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 114,658 124,254 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 934,617 1,051,491 Accrued interest 41,472 26,926 Total homebuilding 1,602,305 1,761,109 Financial services 128,402 148,181 Income taxes payable 2,583 1,861 Total liabilities 1,733,290 1,911,151 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at January 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,247,939 shares at January 31, 2024 and 6,247,308 shares at October 31, 2023 62 62 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 776,734 shares at January 31, 2024 and 776,750 shares at October 31, 2023 8 8 Paid in capital - common stock 740,063 735,946 Accumulated deficit (135,962 ) (157,197 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 901,379 shares of Class A common stock at January 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at January 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023 (132,382 ) (132,382 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity 607,088 581,736 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures - 53 Total equity 607,088 581,789 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,340,378 $ 2,492,940 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2023.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 573,636 $ 499,645 Land sales and other revenues 5,292 3,557 Total homebuilding 578,928 503,202 Financial services 15,268 12,164 Total revenues 594,196 515,366 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 449,213 391,040 Cost of sales interest 19,898 15,022 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 302 477 Total cost of sales 469,413 406,539 Selling, general and administrative 48,937 47,918 Total homebuilding expenses 518,350 454,457 Financial services 11,471 9,053 Corporate general and administrative 37,133 25,490 Other interest 10,451 15,093 Other expenses, net 551 386 Total expenses 577,956 504,479 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 1,371 - Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 14,952 7,160 Income before income taxes 32,563 18,047 State and federal income tax provision (benefit): State 2,206 2,211 Federal 6,453 (2,880 ) Total income taxes 8,659 (669 ) Net income 23,904 18,716 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,235 $ 16,047 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 3.11 $ 2.37 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,496 6,186 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 2.91 $ 2.26 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,937 6,468





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog January 31, January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Northeast (2) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 383 311 23.2% 332 371 (10.5)% 668 782 (14.6)% Dollars $ 248,753 $ 185,850 33.8% $ 189,989 $ 210,874 (9.9)% $ 478,864 $ 432,508 10.7% Avg. Price $ 649,486 $ 597,588 8.7% $ 572,256 $ 568,394 0.7% $ 716,862 $ 553,079 29.6% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 110 164 (32.9)% 195 141 38.3% 530 525 1.0% Dollars $ 68,671 $ 82,191 (16.4)% $ 105,628 $ 73,736 43.3% $ 267,294 $ 319,344 (16.3)% Avg. Price $ 624,282 $ 501,165 24.6% $ 541,682 $ 522,950 3.6% $ 504,328 $ 608,274 (17.1)% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 634 313 102.6% 536 426 25.8% 690 721 (4.3)% Dollars $ 306,928 $ 147,087 108.7% $ 278,019 $ 215,035 29.3% $ 365,172 $ 425,669 (14.2)% Avg. Price $ 484,114 $ 469,927 3.0% $ 518,692 $ 504,777 2.8% $ 529,235 $ 590,387 (10.4)% Consolidated Total Home 1,127 788 43.0% 1,063 938 13.3% 1,888 2,028 (6.9)% Dollars $ 624,352 $ 415,128 50.4% $ 573,636 $ 499,645 14.8% $ 1,111,330 $ 1,177,521 (5.6)% Avg. Price $ 553,995 $ 526,812 5.2% $ 539,639 $ 532,671 1.3% $ 588,628 $ 580,632 1.4% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 152 105 44.8% 167 107 56.1% 357 317 12.6% Dollars $ 100,105 $ 71,681 39.7% $ 116,935 $ 78,670 48.6% $ 238,809 $ 235,429 1.4% Avg. Price $ 658,586 $ 682,676 (3.5)% $ 700,210 $ 735,234 (4.8)% $ 668,933 $ 742,677 (9.9)% Grand Total Home 1,279 893 43.2% 1,230 1,045 17.7% 2,245 2,345 (4.3)% Dollars $ 724,457 $ 486,809 48.8% $ 690,571 $ 578,315 19.4% $ 1,350,139 $ 1,412,950 (4.4)% Avg. Price $ 566,425 $ 545,139 3.9% $ 561,440 $ 553,411 1.5% $ 601,398 $ 602,537 (0.2)% KSA JV Only Home 69 9 666.7% 39 0 0.0% 80 2,222 (96.4)% Dollars $ 14,108 $ 1,398 909.2% $ 8,274 $ 0 0.0% $ 13,958 $ 348,818 (96.0)% Avg. Price $ 204,464 $ 155,333 31.6% $ 212,154 $ 0 0.0% $ 174,475 $ 156,984 11.1% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $6.6 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2023 from the consolidated Northeast segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog January 31, January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Northeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 71 50 42.0% 91 65 40.0% 140 165 (15.2)% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 57,356 $ 39,933 43.6% $ 68,176 $ 50,776 34.3% $ 110,741 $ 120,802 (8.3)% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 807,831 $ 798,660 1.1% $ 749,187 $ 781,169 (4.1)% $ 791,007 $ 732,133 8.0% Southeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 55 39 41.0% 50 31 61.3% 191 137 39.4% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 31,168 $ 22,965 35.7% $ 35,278 $ 22,197 58.9% $ 115,747 $ 106,196 9.0% Avg. Price $ 566,691 $ 588,846 (3.8)% $ 705,560 $ 716,032 (1.5)% $ 606,005 $ 775,153 (21.8)% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 26 16 62.5% 26 11 136.4% 26 15 73.3% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 11,581 $ 8,783 31.9% $ 13,481 $ 5,697 136.6% $ 12,321 $ 8,431 46.1% Avg. Price $ 445,423 $ 548,938 (18.9)% $ 518,500 $ 517,909 0.1% $ 473,885 $ 562,067 (15.7)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 152 105 44.8% 167 107 56.1% 357 317 12.6% Dollars $ 100,105 $ 71,681 39.7% $ 116,935 $ 78,670 48.6% $ 238,809 $ 235,429 1.4% Avg. Price $ 658,586 $ 682,676 (3.5)% $ 700,210 $ 735,234 (4.8)% $ 668,933 $ 742,678 (9.9)% KSA JV Only Home 69 9 666.7% 39 0 0.0% 80 2,222 (96.4)% Dollars $ 14,108 $ 1,398 909.2% $ 8,274 $ 0 0.0% $ 13,958 $ 348,818 (96.0)% Avg. Price $ 204,464 $ 155,333 31.6% $ 212,154 $ 0 0.0% $ 174,475 $ 156,984 11.1% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $6.6 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2023 from the consolidated Northeast segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

