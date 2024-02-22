Flourish Cash Announces FDIC Insurance Coverage Increase, Tripling Coverage Available to Clients Over Past 12 Months

Two-person Households Now Eligible to Receive up to $20M in FDIC Insurance Through Flourish Program Banks

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (RIAs) improve their clients’ financial outcomes, today announced that Flourish Cash, its cash management offering, has raised its already elevated FDIC insurance coverage through its Program Banks. The increased FDIC insurance coverage will allow two-person households to be eligible to receive up to $20 million in FDIC insurance through a joint account and two individual accounts.



As Flourish continues to expand its Program Bank network, it’s able to further increase the FDIC coverage offered to clients. Flourish Cash clients are now eligible to receive up to $5M for individual, business, and nonprofit accounts and up to $10M for joint accounts. Two-person households can open a joint account plus two individual accounts for up to $20M in coverage.



The company offers a top tier annual percentage yield (APY) interest rate of 5.00% on the first $1,000,000 for an individual, business account, or joint account. The company raised its FDIC insurance coverage four times last year, most recently in November, protecting billions in assets while allowing clients to earn more than $130M in interest in 2023.



“A recent study from Allianz Life emphasizes the need for advisors to have a cash strategy as it illustrates that most Americans (61%) prefer to keep a portion of their money in cash. An advisor-led cash strategy offers opportunities to help clients earn more while ensuring the safety of funds they prefer to hold outside of their investment accounts, demonstrating advisors’ commitment to holistic financial planning” said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish. “As the Fed has indicated a ‘higher for longer’ mentality, now is the time to ensure clients are earning more. With Flourish Cash, advisors are able to offer clients one of the highest interest rates in the market with access to up to 20x the FDIC insurance limit of a single checking or savings account.”



Over 750 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding, obtain visibility into balances, statements, and tax documents—as well as access client-friendly materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, white-glove support, and more. RIAs can also incorporate their clients’ cash holdings into their core technology systems through integrations with major billing, reporting, and CRM providers.



Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $4.5 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 750 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



