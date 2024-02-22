ServiceTrade Winter Release Improves Technician Productivity and Streamlines Admin with New Features, Added Security, and AI-Driven Insights

Commercial Fire and Mechanical Contractors Drive Profits and Maximize Technician Resources with Advanced Tasking, Dispatching, and Scheduling

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, proudly announces ServiceTrade Winter Release ‘24 to empower service contractors and field technicians to improve productivity and maximize profits with best practice workflows, an all-new administrative dashboard that provides complete visibility, streamlined scheduling and dispatching, and real-time AI-driven insights. As reflected in ServiceTrade’s annual Benchmark Reports , exceptional service providers consistently excel in efficiency, low time-to-invoice, revenue generation, and accelerated business growth.

“Commercial mechanical and fire contractors must maximize the value of each contract, technician resource, and customer interaction to keep pace with demand and maximize profits and growth,” said Brian Smithwick, CTO of ServiceTrade. “Skilled technicians are in short supply across the industry, and the most valuable resource contractors have. ServiceTrade provides intuitive and powerful features that improve efficiency, streamline scheduling and dispatching, improve customer communication and service, and give management the insights and visibility they need to manage and grow their business.”

AI-Powered Dispatching and Scheduling

The all-new ServiceTrade dispatch board gives administrators a comprehensive view of technician availability by skillset, location, and appointment calendar. The dispatch board reveals which work can be scheduled based on the availability of purchased parts. AI-driven insights correlate tech availability and skillset with job queues, parts availability, and location to ensure optimal schedules. Built for scale, dispatchers can build smarter schedules with real-time data and optimal workflows informed by comprehensive service history and AI. The map scheduler feature reveals the location of technicians, job queues, and schedules for route optimization, real-time adjustments and faster decision-making.

New Tasking Capabilities Empower Mechanical HVAC Techs

ServiceTrade’s maintenance tasking capabilities, combined with job scope, equipment history, location details, and contact information in the ServiceTrade mobile application, empower technicians to do the right work quickly the first time. Simplified multi-media features make it easy for techs to record job pictures, videos, and equipment issues in real time. These capabilities enable lower-skilled techs to execute at a more experienced level and ensure that contractors stay compliant with the requirements of the service agreements they sold to the customer.

Enhanced Reporting, AI-Enabled Administration, and Security

The new ServiceTrade dashboard gives service managers greater business control with real-time insights into overall job costs, total revenue, tech activity, and business performance. Giving customers clear, concise information is easier than ever with SmartTranscribe, which leverages video transcription, SmartComment, which turns casual tech talk into professional notes, and SmartSummary, which provides customers with a crisp writeup of the entire scope performed. Additionally, new multi-factor authentication and single-sign-on capabilities make it easier to administer users and ensure their accounts are secure from unauthorized access.

ServiceTrade customers have already begun to reap the value delivered by the platform's latest enhancements. Jonathan Moury, Systems Manager, Anderson Mechanical Services, Inc. (AMSI), states, “ServiceTrade’s new dispatch board is intuitive. Things are integrated so I can find my way through to other parts of ServiceTrade more efficiently." According to Mike Nevels, Service Coordinator with Jayhawk Fire Sprinkler, "ServiceTrade's new dispatch board is fast, easy to use, and helps our coordinators make better dispatching decisions, quicker than ever.”

About ServiceTrade:

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical and fire and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .