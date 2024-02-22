Safe and Green Development Corp To Roll Out Xene Platform March 27th, 2024





MIAMI, Fla, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD), also known as SG Devco, is pleased to announce the expedited development and imminent launch of the Xene Home platform, following the acquisition of Majestic World Holdings on February 8th, 2024.

Xene Home, set to be fully operational by March 27th, is designed to significantly enhance the buying, selling, and investing experience in real estate. By prioritizing the consumer's needs, Xene Home will empowers users to steer their real estate transactions to their advantage, saving them money and providing an efficient and beneficial process for all parties involved.

The platform will initially offer comprehensive services to institutions managing REO (Real Estate Owned) Default Portfolios. The platform is expected to provide such institutions access to an extensive network of property preservation experts and eviction attorneys. Leveraging the advanced AI technology developed by Xene, the platform is uniquely equipped to handle a high volume of REO listings, facilitating a quick and efficient market presence and sales process for properties.

The main potential revenue stream are the SAAS (Software as a service) memberships that Xene home will offer as detailed below:

For real estate investors, Xene Home introduces an exclusive membership model. Priced at $249 per month, this membership grants early access to listings including bank owned properties before they hit the market.

Realtors can join the platform with a recurring membership of $65 per month, utilizing their existing brokerage license without moving their license to a new company. This membership offers access to valuable tools, traditional real estate leads and exclusive listings, enhancing their capacity to serve clients effectively. There are an estimated 2,000,000 or more licensed real estate agents in the United States.

In addition, the Xene home also is expected to generate revenues through agent listing referrals. Xene will serve as the referring brokerage on all listings and leads distributed in every membership category and is expected to average $4,400 per deal in referral fees.

The third potential revenue stream for the platform is secondary services that form a part of all real estate transactions today. Examples of this include home warranty, home insurance, title and mortgage services. Xene home will look to offer these services as the platform continues to be developed.

SG Devco will continue to provide updates on the progress and features of the Xene Home platform, as we remain committed to innovating and elevating the real estate experience for consumers and professionals alike.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s factories operated by Safe & Green Holdings’ SG Echo subsidiary. More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and include statements regarding potential revenue streams from the Xene platform, imminent launch of the Xene platform on March 27th, Xene platform being designed to significantly enhance the buying, selling, and investing experience in real estate, the Xene Home empowering users to steer their real estate transactions to their advantage, saving consumers money and providing an efficient and beneficial process for all parties involved, the platform initially offering comprehensive services to institutions managing REO, the platform being expected to provide access to an extensive network of property preservation experts and eviction attorney, the platform being uniquely equipped to handle a high volume of REO listings, facilitating a quick and efficient market presence and sales process for properties, Xene serving as the referring brokerage on all listings and leads distributed in every membership category and averaging $4400 per deal in referral fees, and the platform being set to make a substantial impact on the industry, Xene being expected to generate revenues from SAAS memberships, agent listing referrals and secondary services, and Xene looking to offer secondary services , such as home warranty, home insurance, title and mortgage services . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the Company’s ability to roll out the Xene platform as planned, the ability of the XENE Platform to transform the real estate landscape, the ability of the XENE Platform to save consumers money and saving time for all parties involved, the ability of the XENE Platform to facilitate a quicker and more efficient market presence and sales process for properties, the ability of Xene to generate revenues from SAAS memberships, agent listing referrals and secondary services and other factors discussed in the Company’s Form 10 registration statement and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Safe and Green Development Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

