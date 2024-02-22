Simple Celebrates Women-Led Science Team by Spotlighting Unique Careers for Women in STEM

The nutrition and wellness company highlights the women leading the company's science and debuts a giveaway for new members

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple , the nutrition and wellness app empowering people to build balanced eating and self-care habits through a supportive, safe, and science-backed coaching approach, today announced an initiative to spotlight their talented, women-led science team in honor of International Day of Women and Girls in Science and International Women’s Day. Simple’s “Women Shaping Science” campaign aims to highlight the important and unique roles these women play inside the company and within the science community at-large. These strong STEM leaders shape Simple’s empirical approach to sustainable weight loss and healthy living on a daily basis, and champion other women to pursue less-traveled science careers in tech and AI.

Forty-five percent of Simple’s leadership is made of women. The Science team is expertly-guided by Ro Huntriss, Chief Nutrition Officer and Registered Dietitian. Huntriss and her team drive Simple’s science method and approach to long-term weight loss and health, while also ensuring that the app provides positive, non-judgmental support to members around the globe – curating wellness routines that fit into their daily lives.

The everyday work of Simple’s science team involves staying up to date on the latest dietary guidelines, behavior change techniques, and proven, safe weight loss methods, and implementing those into Simple’s app and user experience. In addition, the science team is consistently training the in-app AI health coach, Avo™, to ensure that members are getting personalized, supportive, and accurate recommendations at the click of a button.

“Being a part of a company that uplifts women in STEM and prioritizes having women in senior leadership roles makes me incredibly proud,” said Ro Huntriss, Simple’s Chief Nutrition Officer and Registered Dietitian. “The care and rigorous research that Simple’s women-led science team brings to members on a daily basis to support their health journeys is unmatched, and is one of the main drivers behind Simple’s holistic, anti-diet approach to weight loss.”

To introduce new members to the brilliance of Simple’s science leaders, Simple is launching a giveaway that'll provide five people with the chance to win a personalized onboarding session with one of the women from their science team. During the 30-minute chat, winners will be asked to identify attainable goals and will be guided on how the Simple method and app features can best support them on a daily basis. To enter, fill out this form by February 29, 2024.

To learn more about Simple’s stellar women in science, visit the Simple blog . To begin your health journey with Simple, download the Simple app in the App Store or Google Play .

Simple

Founded in 2019 with a vision to improve people’s health and spark a reversal in the upward obesity trend, Simple is a mobile app for individuals looking to improve their well-being and form a healthy relationship with food. The Simple method is backed by scientific research, led by a team of dietitians and doctors, and designed with convenience and ease-of-use in mind — providing a safe and supportive environment for building balanced, long-term habits. The Simple app has already been downloaded by more than 15 million unique Apple and Android users globally. Simple is part of Palta (AM APPS Ltd), along with Flo, Prisma Labs, and Zing Coach, and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. For more information and to try out Simple, visit simple.life .

Contact:

LaunchSquad

simplepr@launchsquad.com