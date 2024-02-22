Submit Release
ARS Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual neffy® Investor Day on March 7, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day highlighting neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the event, please register here.

The event will include presentations by members of the ARS management team and by two distinguished allergists:

  • Jonathan Spergel, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Chief of the Allergy Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
  • Thomas B. Casale, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Chief of the Allergy/Immunology Division at University of South Florida

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

The neffy Investor Day webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is developing neffy® (previously referred to as ARS-1), an intranasal epinephrine product in clinical development for patients and their caregivers with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Media Contact:
Laura O’Neill
Laura.oneill@finnpartners.com

ARS Pharma Investor Contact:
Justin Chakma
ARS Pharmaceuticals
justinc@ars-pharma.com


