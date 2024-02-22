Drone Light Shows Market is Booming Projected Expansion to Hit $2.2 Bn by 2031 | Innovation & Technological Advancements

Drone light show-amr

Music concerts are the dominant market segment in 2021 and are expected to retain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Eco-friendly alternatives for fireworks, penetration of social media across the globe, and simple detailed design for the light show drive the growth of the global drone light shows market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drone Light Shows Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. In 2021, the drone formation drone light show segment accounted for the majority of the total drone light shows market.

Groups of drones are lit, coordinated, and choreographed to form various aerial formations to create drone light shows. Almost any image in the sky can be replicated by computer software, which converts images into flight commands and sends them to drones while keeping the image and drones coordinated and synchronized. In recent years, drone shows have progressed from the academic lab to large-scale deployments at major events, hence likely to propel the drone light shows market demand across the globe.

Drone light shows are the most commonly used in events as a substitute for fireworks as a way to close out the event or as a form of mid-event entertainment. Drones can be used to provide synchronized lighting with music at music festivals, which adds entertainment value to the songs being performed as well as a sense of completion to the show.

Furthermore, as consumer income grows rapidly around the world, global living standards are rising significantly. As a result, consumer participation in various types of entertainment events, such as music festivals, is increasing. In order to attract more attendees, event organizers are using attractions such as drone light shows, hence likely to increase the drone light shows market growth. Social media is quickly becoming an important tool in the growth of the drone light show market. Many drone light show organizers promote their events primarily through social media campaigns and social media posts in order to broaden their reach and increase attendance at their events. Many social media users around the world are also posting pictures and videos of drone light show on their social media pages using tools like hashtags, which is helping to expand the market's reach to newer consumers who are developing an interest in such shows.

The drone light show market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the drone light show market is classified into drone formations, animated shows, indoor shows, and drone launched fireworks. According to the application of drone light shows, the market is segmented into tourist attractions, public events, trade shows, corporate events, sporting events, music concerts, and others. By region, the market is divided across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

Based on type, the drone formation segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the global drone light shows market. The animated shows segment is estimated to have the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Drone formations are the most popular types of drone light shows, and animated drone light shows are expected to grow the most during the forecast period. Animated drone light shows are rapidly emerging as the most recent form of drone light shows due to their ability to create scenes and moving images that provide greater immersion and wonder to the shows and can also be combined with music. Indoor drone light shows require a small number of drones and are usually performed on a much smaller scale. Drone-launched fireworks are also becoming popular as the design of shows with precise firework control improves.

Based on application, the music concert segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global drone light shows market. It is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Music concerts are the most popular venues for using drone light shows, and they are expected to grow the most during the forecast period. Drone light shows are primarily used to enhance the artists' performance and amplify the music's feel at music concerts, events, and festivals. Drone light shows are also widely used as tourist attractions in various countries to display a specific region's history and how the place has changed over time. Drone light shows are also used in public events, trade shows, corporate events, sporting events, and other similar occasions to help enhance and provide these events.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly 35% of the global drone light shows market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific predicted to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Europe had the most significant drone light shows market share due to the region's rapid adoption of drones combined with the use of various technologies used to enhance events such as music festivals, corporate meetings, and live shows. Due to the rapid adoption of technology and an increased interest in consumer satisfaction, drone light shows, particularly animated shows, are rapidly growing in the region. North America is the second largest region for organizing drone light shows. Asia-Pacific, expected to have the highest drone light shows market growth due to increased drone adoption in the region and rapid technological advancements.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Arts Outdoor Lighting Multimedia Events & Drones LLC., BotLab Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., CollMot Robotics Ltd., Drone Arrival, Inc., Dronisos, FlightShows, Flyby Guys, Geoscan Ltd., Great Lakes Drone Company, LLC, Hire UAV Pro LLC, Intel Corporation , JH Technology Arts GmbH, Magic Drone , Shenzhen HighGreat Innovation Technology Development Co., Ltd, SKD International Drone Events, Sky Elements, LLC, Skymagic Live Pte. Ltd., Swarmtech Drones Ltd., Verge, Inc., and Verity AG.

