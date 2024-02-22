Optical Transceiver Market Global Business Insights and Development Analysis by 2030

Rise in data traffic owing to increased internet usage, surge in number of data centers, and increase in demand for advanced network equipment drives the growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global optical Transceiver Market By Form Factor (SFF, SFP, QSFP, CFP, XFP, and CXP), Data Rate (Less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps, and More than 100 Gbps), Fiber Type (Single Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber), Distance (Less than 1 km, 1-10 km, 11-100 km, and More than 100 km), Wavelength (850 nm Band, 1310 nm Band, 1550 nm Band, and Others), Connector (LC Connector, SC Connector, MPO Connector, and RJ-45), and Application (Telecommunication and Data Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The optical transceiver market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $27.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

An optical transceiver module is the essential part of optical communication devices. It utilizes fiber optical technology to send and receive data through completing the process of optical signal, electrical signal, and optical signal conversion.

Some of the prime drivers of the global optical transceiver industry are increase in number of data centers, surge in data traffic due to increased internet usage, and increase in demand for advanced network equipment due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, high investment cost associated with optical cable networking act as major barrier for the optical transceiver market growth. Conversely, rise in adoption of AI & IoT and rise in deployment of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for low-cost transceivers has increased due to their energy-efficient characteristics, resulting in boosted sales in telecom and data center applications. Smaller, cheaper, and energy-efficient optical transceivers are currently in high demand in the industry. Technological advancements have led to the development of compact form factors since the launch of the CFP module. To meet the requirements of data centers and enterprises for longer reach and high data transmission rates, there has been an increase in port density and efficient power consumption. This has contributed to the growth of the industry for low-cost optical transceivers. Recognized players like Broadcom (US), Lumentum (US), and Accelink (China) are offering cost-effective and high-performance optical transceiver modules for various applications.

The expansion of telecommunication infrastructure will have a substantial effect on developing countries in a positive way. With the advent of IoT, Artificial intelligence, and Big Data, there is an increasing demand for smart devices and other connected applications. The interconnected technologies across telecommunication sectors play an important role in capturing, translating, and transferring data into meaningful information, which is crucial for the reinforcement of urban infrastructure. The backbone for this kind of infrastructural development is a high-speed fiber optics network, which can transfer enormous amounts of data, at high speed, from one end to another.

The global optical transceiver market is analyzed across form factor, data rate, fiber type, distance, wavelength, connector, and region.

Based on form factor, the SFF & SFP segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2030. The CFP segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Based on fiber type, the single mode fiber segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2030. The multimode fiber segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe garnered the major share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global optical transceiver market. However, the market across Asia-pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, NEC Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and ZTE Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the optical transceiver market analysis.

Key Findings of the Study

• In 2020, the 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 15.9% during the optical transceiver market forecast period.

• The single mode fiber segment accounted for more than 55.0% of the optical transceiver market share in 2020.

• The data center segment of the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

• Europe contributed major share in the market, accounting for more than 35.0% share in 2020.

