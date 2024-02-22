VSY Biotechnology Partners with Great Place to Work® to Foster Exceptional Workplace Culture
VSY Biotechnology GmbH, a leading biotechnology company, announced its strategic collaboration with Great Place to Work®.
By prioritizing effective leadership, meaningful values, and a deep foundation of trust, we aim to cultivate a workplace where everyone can contribute their best.”LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH, a leading biotechnology company based in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany, announced its strategic collaboration with Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.
— Mila Kolarova, HR Business Partner at VSY Biotechnology GmbH
This partnership underscores VSY Biotechnology's commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment, with the aim of being awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work certificate this year and sustaining this recognition in the years to come.
VSY Biotechnology's initiative with Great Place to Work® involves a comprehensive evaluation process, including employee surveys and a cultural audit, to identify areas of strength and opportunities for growth. The insights gained from this collaboration will inform targeted strategies to enhance employee well-being, promote professional development, and build a cohesive, high-performing team.
Mila Kolarova, HR Business Partner at VSY Biotechnology GmbH, said: “As the second largest legal manufacturer of IOLs in Germany, our vision is to become a recognized leader in fostering a 'Great Place to Work' culture. We are committed to creating an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. By prioritizing effective leadership, meaningful values, and a deep foundation of trust, we aim to cultivate a workplace where everyone can contribute their best. Our focus on agility, change management, innovation, and leadership excellence ensures that we stay ahead of the curve and adapt to the evolving needs of our workforce.”
“Through our dedication to employee wellbeing, respect, credibility, and fairness, we strive to not only meet but exceed the criteria for 'Great Place to Work' certification. We believe that achieving this certification not only validates our commitment to our employees' happiness and success but also serves as a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence. Together, we are building a culture where every individual is proud to be a part of our team, and where our collective efforts drive innovation, growth, and success for our company and our people,” Mila Kolarova further stated.
Andreas Kühnel
VSY Biotechnology
