Elemt Technologies Welcomes New Executive Role

Raja H Hussain, Chief Growth Officer, Elemt Elemt Technologies Logo

Raja H Hussain is appointed as Chief Growth Officer for Elemt Technologies, focusing on Argon and Cobalt growth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemt Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Raja Hussain as the new Chief Growth Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the Telecommunications, TMT, and SaaS industries, Raja brings a wealth of experience and a unique set of skills to Elemt.

Throughout his career, Raja has achieved notable success on an international scale, having worked across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the USA. His tenure with prominent Global Mobile operators such as Veon, China Mobile, and Warid Telecom underscores his exceptional ability to foster collaborative teams that drive innovation and deliver results. Raja is recognized for his adept combination of strategic vision and commercial operational expertise, which have consistently contributed to the growth and success of the organizations he has served.

In his new role at Elemt, Raja will be promoting the company's SaaS platforms including Cobalt & Argon. Cobalt is a B2C platform for the Telcos, while Argon is a web-based POS solution that enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Utility companies, and their authorized channel partners to seamlessly manage the distribution of prepaid credit, top-ups, and data plans for subscribers, enhancing the in-store experience for customers.

Welcoming Raja to the team, Anurag Jain, Co-Founder of Elemt said, "His extensive experience and track record of driving growth makes him the ideal candidate to lead our market expansion and deliver value to our customers. Raja Hussain shared his excitement about joining Elemt, remarking, "I am honored to join Elemt and very excited to collaborate with the talented team at Elemt to drive innovation, growth, and success for our customers and partners." His strategic insights and hands-on approach will be pivotal in accelerating Customer Success and Growth across various verticals" added Jain.

About Elemt:

Elemt Technologies was founded with a clear vision: to revolutionize the mobile industry through innovative software solutions. Recognizing the potential to enhance mobile operators' efficiency and effectiveness, we embarked on a mission to develop technology that would streamline operations and elevate the customer experience.

At Elemt Technologies, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for managing business operations. Our platform streamlines and automates key processes such as marketing, payment facilitation, fraud management, customer service, and data analysis. By leveraging our technology, businesses can increase productivity, reduce costs, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction. We are proud to be a part of the mobile industry's evolution and remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that propel our clients to success.

For more information, visit https://www.elemt.com.

Press & Media Contact: