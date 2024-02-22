iiNEER Co., Ltd. Set to Exhibit at Vision Expo East After Appearance at MIDO
EINPresswire.com/ -- iNEER Co., Ltd., an emerging entity in the optical equipment sector, announces its participation at the upcoming Vision Expo East in New York, from March 15th to 17th. This follows the company's initial presentation of its Tooltip Lens Edging Series at the MIDO Eyewear Expo in Milan, which garnered significant interest from the industry.
The debut at MIDO proved to be a focal point for industry engagement, drawing in 95 visitors from 41 different countries. Many of these contacts have maintained an active interest in iiNEER, indicating a keen industry desire for new alternatives in the quality automated edging machine market, a field traditionally limited to a few well-known brands.
Advancing Optical Edging Technology
iiNEER distinguishes itself through several key offerings, notably its customer service approach. Unique within the optical lens instrument field, the company provides remote web-based customer support, offering direct and immediate assistance globally. This capability ensures users of the Tooltip Lens Edging Series benefit from timely, effective support directly from the manufacturer.
The design and construction of iiNEER products also stand out in the marketplace. The Tooltip Lens Edging Series features a contemporary design that marries aesthetics with functionality, appealing to optical labs looking to update their operations with equipment that is both visually appealing and highly reliable. In terms of quality, iiNEER opts for components that significantly surpass the industry standard, which not only enhances the performance of their machines but also their longevity.
Balancing Quality with Affordability
Despite the high-quality components and the advanced nature of their technology, iiNEER has positioned its pricing to be competitive, ensuring that cutting-edge edging technology is within reach for a broad spectrum of optical labs. This pricing strategy challenges the conventional market, making superior lens processing technology more accessible and setting a new standard for value.
Looking Forward to Vision Expo East
The anticipation for iiNEER's showcase at Vision Expo East reflects the industry's interest in what the company has to offer following its initial product introduction at MIDO. iiNEER is eager for expo attendees to experience the Tooltip Lens Edging Series' capabilities in person, demonstrating the potential impact of their technology on lens processing efficiency and quality.
About iiNEER Co., Ltd.
iiNEER Co., Ltd. is focused on the development and manufacturing of advanced lens edging solutions. Operating from Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality, technologically advanced equipment to optical labs across the globe.
For more information about iiNEER and its product, please visit www.iineer.com.
Nadia Kim
Nadia Kim
iiNEER Co., Ltd.
+82 31-360-1425
nadiaaa@iineer.com