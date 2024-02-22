Potting Compound Market A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Insights

Potting Compound Device Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global potting compound industry, as per a report by Allied Market Research, recorded a revenue of $3.1 billion in 2019, with projections expecting it to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2020 and 2027. Key factors propelling this growth include the expansion of the consumer electronics sector, the trend towards miniaturization, and the suitability of potting compounds for electronic applications. However, challenges such as the inappropriate selection of potting resins have hindered market growth, though the adoption of two-component polyurethane potting compounds is anticipated to offer new opportunities in the foreseeable future.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, with lockdowns halting manufacturing activities across various countries and causing disruptions in the supply chain, resulting in shortages of raw materials. Despite this, there was a surge in demand for electronics components from the healthcare sector to address pandemic-related needs. However, supply chain disruptions hindered procurement efforts in healthcare as well as in the construction sector, leading to a slowdown in construction activities.

The report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, investment opportunities, winning strategies, key market segments, and competitive scenarios. Segmentation is based on resin type, curing technology, application, end-user, and region.

In terms of resin type, silicones held the largest market share in 2019 and are projected to maintain their dominance, while the polyester segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Application-wise, the electrical segment dominated the market in 2019 but the electronic segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5%. Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance with the fastest CAGR of 4.8%.

Key players in the global potting compound market include Altana AG, Dow Inc., Aremco Products Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Lord Corporation, RBC Industries Inc., MG Chemicals, Wacker Chemie AG, Shanghai SEPNA Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Wevo-Chemie GmbH, and 3M.

