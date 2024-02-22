TANAKA to Provide Pure Gold, Pure Silver, and Pure Bronze Medals for the Tokyo Marathon 2024

Tokyo, Feb 21, 2024 - (ANTARA/JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide and donate pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze medals to the top three men and women finishers of the marathon and wheelchair marathon events at the Tokyo Marathon 2024. The Tokyo Marathon 2024 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, and will be held on March 3, 2024; the wheelchair marathon has been officially sanctioned as an international event since 2016.

Rare Medals Made from Pure Gold, Pure Silver, and Pure Bronze ~Expressing the “Inclusive Power Woven by Obi” Through Design~

The Tokyo Marathon medals provided by TANAKA Holdings are made from pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze — this makes them special and unique among sports medals and rarities of considerable value. The medals presented to the top three finishers are approximately 65 mm in diameter and approximately 2.8 mm thick; the weights of pure gold, pure silver, and pure bronze are approximately 180 grams, 100 grams, and 85 grams, respectively.

The gold, silver, and bronze medals feature the Tokyo Marathon 2024 event logo in the center, as if it is wrapped in an obi. The spherical event logo is reminiscent of the earth and represents the diverse range of people from all over the world who gather at the 2024 event. The area wrapped by the obi symbolizes the welcoming and inclusive nature of the various participants. This design is also inspired by the traditional Japanese temari ball, containing wishes for “a good match” and “harmony.”

On the backside of the medal, “Tokyo Marathon 2024” is designed in braille and inscribed with the logo of the TANAKA Precious Metals Group and the slogan “TOKYO, My Favorite Place...” The ribbon design of the medal was inspired by the event logo, which is a tapestry-like design of overlapping individual lines that represent each runner, volunteer, and spectator.

About the Tokyo Marathon 2024

The Tokyo Marathon 2024 is the 17th edition of one of the largest public participation marathons in Japan. The Tokyo Marathon 2024 will be held under the slogan of “TOKYO, My Favorite Place...” and the event aims to be the warmest in the world, to encourage people to enjoying running in Tokyo, to value the diversity of each and every individual, and to depict Tokyo as “My Favorite Place” more than anywhere else in the world.

The TANAKA Precious Metals Group has produced the winner medals and finisher medals for every Tokyo Marathon since the first held in 2007, with this year marking the 17th year. The Tokyo Marathon joined the World Marathon Majors (currently the Abbott World Marathon Majors) in 2013, attracting global attention as one of the world’s six premier marathons. The TANAKA Precious Metals Group has produced and sold various commemorative medals other than for the Tokyo Marathon, including the official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. The TANAKA Precious Metals Group will actively continue to produce medals made of precious metals and support the promotion of sports with the aim of contributing to the realization of a prosperous society.

Overview of the Tokyo Marathon 2024 Medals

Weight and size

Pure Gold Medal: approx. 180g; approx. 65 mm in diameter and 2.8 mm thick

Pure Silver Medal: approx. 100g; approx. 65 mm in diameter and 2.8 mm thick

Pure Bronze Medal: approx. 85g; approx. 65 mm in diameter and 2.8 mm thick

About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, was 680 billion yen.

