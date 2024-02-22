Multiverse Computing Wins ‘Future Unicorn’ Award 2024

Celebrating the 2024 award were (from left) Cybele Rolland, aerospacelab, Henrik Teisbaek, Veo, Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, DIGITALEUROPE, Marta Garcia, Multiverse Computing, and Iliana Ivanova, European Commissioner for Innovation, Education, Youth, Culture and Research. Multiverse Logo

Quantum software company recognized as the European scale-up with the most potential to reach $1 billion in value by digital transformation industry group.

We are very proud to accept this award for our brilliant and hard-working team that includes 130 people from 26 countries.” — Enrique Lizaso Olmos, Co-founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing