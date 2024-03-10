Eddy Andrews Handyman Services Honored with Nomination for Small Business of the Year by Queensland Chamber of Commerce
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Andrews Handyman Services, a renowned provider of home maintenance and landscaping solutions, proudly announces its nomination for the prestigious Small Business of the Year award by the Queensland Chamber of Commerce. This esteemed nomination recognises the company’s exceptional commitment to service excellence, innovation, and community contribution within the Brisbane area and throughout Queensland.
Since its inception, Eddy Andrews Handyman Services has been dedicated to offering unparalleled home improvement services, focusing on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The company’s wide range of services, including gardening, landscaping, turf laying, and general home maintenance, has significantly impacted local communities, enhancing living spaces and contributing to the region's overall wellbeing.
"We are deeply honoured to receive this nomination from the Queensland Chamber of Commerce," said Ed Andrews, the founder of Eddy Andrews Handyman Services. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to exceed our clients' expectations. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and serving our community with the same level of passion and excellence that has defined our business from the start."
The Small Business of the Year award by the Queensland Chamber of Commerce is designed to highlight and celebrate the vital role that small businesses play in driving the state's economy, creating jobs, and fostering innovation. Nominees are selected based on their achievements in business growth, community involvement, customer service excellence, and innovative practices.
Edward Andrews Handyman Services' nomination reflects its significant contributions to the local economy and its role in setting high industry standards. The company's focus on customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and community support has not only endeared it to its clients but also established it as a leader in the home services sector.
The winner of the Small Business of the Year award will be announced at the upcoming Queensland Chamber of Commerce gala event, where businesses from across the state will gather to celebrate excellence and innovation in the small business community.
For more information about Eddie Andrews Handyman Services and their services, please visit the website.
Eddy Andrews
Since its inception, Eddy Andrews Handyman Services has been dedicated to offering unparalleled home improvement services, focusing on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The company’s wide range of services, including gardening, landscaping, turf laying, and general home maintenance, has significantly impacted local communities, enhancing living spaces and contributing to the region's overall wellbeing.
"We are deeply honoured to receive this nomination from the Queensland Chamber of Commerce," said Ed Andrews, the founder of Eddy Andrews Handyman Services. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to exceed our clients' expectations. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and serving our community with the same level of passion and excellence that has defined our business from the start."
The Small Business of the Year award by the Queensland Chamber of Commerce is designed to highlight and celebrate the vital role that small businesses play in driving the state's economy, creating jobs, and fostering innovation. Nominees are selected based on their achievements in business growth, community involvement, customer service excellence, and innovative practices.
Edward Andrews Handyman Services' nomination reflects its significant contributions to the local economy and its role in setting high industry standards. The company's focus on customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and community support has not only endeared it to its clients but also established it as a leader in the home services sector.
The winner of the Small Business of the Year award will be announced at the upcoming Queensland Chamber of Commerce gala event, where businesses from across the state will gather to celebrate excellence and innovation in the small business community.
For more information about Eddie Andrews Handyman Services and their services, please visit the website.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other