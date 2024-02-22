Damar Hamlin with the American Heart Association's Nation of Lifesavers Encourages All to Learn CPR This Heart Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- February is American Heart Month, a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. Damar Hamlin is speaking out to encourage fans everywhere to be ready in a cardiac emergency.
Hamlin, a professional football player in the National Football League (NFL) and national ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™ movement which launched last year, is one of the people helping turn a nation of bystanders into a nation of lifesavers. Following the Buffalo Bills safety’s cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2nd, his commitment to adding lifesavers to the chain of survival where fans live, work and play is the spark that ignited the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™.
The difference between life and death for someone experiencing a cardiac event is be ready to act by learning CPR.
For more information, please visit www.heart.org/nation.
Tracie Bertaut
Hamlin, a professional football player in the National Football League (NFL) and national ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™ movement which launched last year, is one of the people helping turn a nation of bystanders into a nation of lifesavers. Following the Buffalo Bills safety’s cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2nd, his commitment to adding lifesavers to the chain of survival where fans live, work and play is the spark that ignited the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™.
The difference between life and death for someone experiencing a cardiac event is be ready to act by learning CPR.
For more information, please visit www.heart.org/nation.
Tracie Bertaut
American Heart Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter