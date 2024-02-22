Produce Now Revolutionizes Food Industry in Tulsa with Sustainable, Clean Agriculture
Company uses innovative Grow Pod technology to grow ultra clean and healthy fruits, leafy greens, and veggies that are better than organic
Our vision at Produce Now is to create a sustainable food system that prioritizes freshness, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produce Now, a trailblazer in sustainable agriculture, is thrilled to introduce its revolutionary approach to fresh produce with the launch of "Better than Organic" crops cultivated inside specially developed GrowPods.
Produce Now is on a mission to redefine the concept of freshness by supplying ultra-fresh lettuce, greens, strawberries, and mushrooms to the Tulsa area's grocery stores, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer market.
Produce Now grows its food in GrowPods – repurposed shipping containers, transformed into portable, scalable automated climate-controlled indoor farms. These unique systems mark a significant milestone in the quest for eco-friendly, high-quality food production
With a commitment to sustainability and food purity, GrowPods are designed to operate without the use of pesticides, harmful chemicals, animal runoff, contaminants, or pathogens, ensuring that all produce is of unparalleled quality.
"Our vision at Produce Now is to create a sustainable food system that prioritizes freshness, nutrition, and environmental stewardship," said Shannon Illingworth, CEO at Produce Now. "Through our innovative use of technology, we are revolutionizing the way fresh produce is grown and distributed, offering consumers a healthier, tastier, and more nutritious alternative to traditional farming methods."
What sets Produce Now apart is its dedication to delivering produce that surpasses organic standards. By harnessing the power of advanced technology, their GrowPods create the ideal growing conditions for each crop, resulting in yields that are consistently superior in taste, texture, and nutrient content. With automated systems that monitor and adjust factors such as temperature, humidity, light, and nutrients, the company harvests a steady supply of premium-quality produce year-round, regardless of external weather conditions.
"Our growing techniques not only produce exceptional crops but also minimize environmental impact," added Illingworth. "We are reducing waste and carbon emissions associated with traditional agriculture and transportation. This localized approach ensures that our customers receive the freshest produce possible while supporting a more sustainable food system."
Produce Now's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its farming methods. The company is actively involved in community outreach and education initiatives to promote environmental awareness and healthy eating habits. Through partnerships with local schools, community centers, and nonprofit organizations, Produce Now strives to empower individuals to make informed choices about their food and its impact on the planet.
"As a company, we are deeply committed to making a positive difference in the world," said Illingworth. "By choosing Produce Now, consumers can feel good knowing that they are not only nourishing themselves and their families but also contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come."
For more information about Produce Now, call 888-655-3385 or visit www.producenow.farm.
About Produce Now:
Produce Now is a leading provider of ultra-fresh, "Better than Organic" produce grown inside specially developed GrowPods. Our mission is to revolutionize the fresh produce market by combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable farming practices to deliver premium-quality food to our customers while minimizing environmental impact.
