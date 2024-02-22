HBCUs HERE and NOW Talk Show Created to Respond to a Critical Need in our Nation

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities have transformed the lives of many individuals and served as pillars of success in our society for hundreds of years. To ensure that this legacy of excellence continues it is critical for successful leaders to educate others on the tenets of their leadership style and strategies. In response to this vital need, The HBCUs HERE and NOW talk show was formed. Thus, this Talk Show will serve as an information dissemination endeavor designed to share lessons learned and best practices of leaders within HBCU environments and other thought leaders affiliated with the success of HBCUs. The show will be filmed at various HBCU campuses or large HBCU events around the country. Each show will feature a 30-minute segment with transformational leaders as guests such as HBCU Presidents, HBCU Student leaders, HBCU Alumni, HBCU Partners and National HBCU Thought Leaders. Season 1 will include taping 6 shows and will air on WeHBSeeUTV.

Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young has been chosen to serve as the inaugural host of this novel Talk Show. Dr. Crumpton-Young is a transformational leader with 30 years of experience in Higher Education. She previously served as the President at Texas Southern University, Provost at Morgan State University and Vice-President at Tennessee State University. She is the recipient of the US Presidential Award from President Obama for excellence in Mentoring, the first African American female to earn a PhD in Engineering from Texas A&M University and described as The Visionary by the Houston Business Journal. www.Greatnessgurus.com

“The HBCUs HERE and NOW Talk Show is Innovative in its intent to capture the living legacy of leadership at our HBCUs. It is about time we had this outlet for others to learn from our nation’s best leaders in education” says Dr. Erin Lynch, President of Quality Education for Minorities (QEM).