Bliss Home Market Announces Grand Opening of New Cincinnati Franchise Location, Coming March 9th, 2024
The company’s latest Ohio franchise location is the first in a series of territories projected to finalize in 2024.
With our unique once-a-month warehouse concept, you may not get the sparkle you see with some of these other retail stores, but we will provide the same quality at a fraction of the cost.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bliss Home Market, a unique once-a-month sale concept offering high quality home decor and furniture in the latest styles, is celebrating its new location coming this March to Cincinnati, owned by franchisees Whitney Wedding and Chandi Shah. The shopping experience will have its grand opening event on March 9th, located at 9415 Meridian Way, West Chester Township in Ohio.
— Kelly Frere, co-owner of Bliss Home Market
Bliss Home Market’s owners, Kelly Frere and Erin Mickley, shared their excitement for the opening.
“Erin and I are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our first franchise location. We could not have selected a better pair of women to bring the Bliss Home Market shopping concept to the Cincinnati market,” stated Frere. “We love the idea of bringing high-quality, beautiful furniture to any home at affordable prices.”
The retail franchise is keeping the momentum going, giving a teaser for new locations to come this year and sharing plans for future expansion.
“We currently have Cleveland and Indianapolis locations in the works and hope for both of those to roll out in 2024. Within the next 5 years we would love to see our brand reach all major metro areas in the U.S.,” stated Frere. “As we go into this next month, our goal is to continue to celebrate the success of the Cincinnati location and get the word out that Bliss Home Market is expanding in big ways.”
Frere and Mickley, long-time friends who share a passion for design and a keen sense of style, have worked to grow the Bliss Home Market brand since 2020. The duo caters to a customer base who are searching for quality, durable pieces, but who aren’t seeking to spend the big price tags often found in higher end retailers. Each month’s collection is carefully curated, giving visitors a new experience every time.
“With our unique once-a-month warehouse concept, you may not get the sparkle you see with some of these other retail stores, but we will provide the same quality at a fraction of the cost,” Frere said. “When you shop with Bliss Home Market you have more buying power. Where you could once buy a single piece of furniture for $5,000, with us you can furnish a room with a sofa, accent chairs, coffee table, artwork, rug, lamps and smaller decor items for close to the same cost, not to mention the fact that you can take your items home with you the day of the sale. It’s an incredible value with immediate results.”
The Bliss Home Market franchise fits well into major markets across the U.S. Customers continue to return time and time again, creating a solid loyal base of shoppers within the company’s flagship location.
“Each sale weekend, you can expect to wait in line on a Saturday morning to get first dibs on the newest products to hit the warehouse floor. Upon entering one of our shopping events at 8:00 am sharp, you will immediately feel equal parts relaxed as they unwind to the sound of island music and excited about all of the amazing pieces with the California coastal vibe that we've sourced with our customers’ best interest in mind,” said Frere.
Bliss Home Market offers a unique furniture and home decor warehouse model not often found in the franchise marketplace. Entrepreneurs with a passion for design will provide an affordable alternative to other retailers, inviting shoppers to their location once per month for exclusive finds.
To learn more about Bliss Home Market’s upcoming Cincinnati sale or to join the email or text list to stay-in-the-know for your preferred warehouse, visit www.blisshomemarket.com.
About Bliss Home Market
Bliss Home Market is a sensational once-a-month shopping experience based out of Ohio. The company offers in-person shopping at monthly events during which customers can find exquisite, high-quality pieces at a fraction of the cost normally found at traditional retailers. To learn more about Bliss Home Market and to find out information about owning a location, visit www.blisshomemarket.com.
Erin Mickley and Kelly Frere
Bliss Home Market
email us here