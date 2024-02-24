FOWPAL visited Turkish campus, teachers and students jointly signed "The Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope"

FOWPAL visited Adem Ceylan Final Technical School and received a big round of applause from teachers and students when giving the performance of Eastern martial arts.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze specially presented the “Compass Clock of Conscience”, hoping that through the actions of conscience, people can encourage each other to work together for world peace and sustainability.

At the youth forum featuring the theme of ‘Fostering a Sustainable World with Conscience and the Power of Hope’, participants expressed their views on love, peace and conscience. At the end of the forum, everyone took a group photo together.

With their smiles and dances, the energy boys & energy girls brought an inspiring power to the audience.