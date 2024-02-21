New CEO joins Island’s health authority

CANADA, February 21 - Today, Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane, in consultation with the Health PEI Board of Directors, announced that Health PEI will soon have a new Chief Executive Officer.

Melanie Fraser, an accomplished senior Public Sector executive with 20+ years of experience building, leading and enhancing organizations and systems, has accepted the position and will assume the role next month.

Throughout Melanie’s career with the public service, she has led large organizations and systems to deliver results for the benefit of the public.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Melanie Fraser as Health PEI’s new Chief Executive Officer. With her vast experience, dedication and passion for health care, she will be an excellent leader for our Island’s health authority and all those who work within the health care system. I also want to thank Corinne Rowswell for her work as Interim CEO over the last number of months, showing an incredible amount of strength in this leadership role while navigating the everchanging landscape of our health system.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

An executive search firm, Odgers Berndtson, was engaged to lead the search for the next CEO of Health PEI. There were also meetings to collect input from key stakeholders and a survey shared with all Health PEI to gather insights on what qualities staff want in a CEO.

“I am excited to welcome Melanie Fraser, and her family, back to the East Coast. Her vision and expertise will benefit all Islanders as she works with the health authority to move our health system forward,” said Health PEI Board Chair, Diane Griffin. “I want to thank the former CEO, Dr. Michael Gardam and the Interim CEO, Corrine Rowswell for their leadership and guidance over the past number of years and during this period of transition.”

Melanie Fraser begins her role as Chief Executive Officer with Health PEI on March 11, 2024. Corrine Rowswell will continue as the Interim Chief Executive Officer until March 10, 2024.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Health PEI team as the new Chief Executive Officer,” said Melanie Fraser. “This is an exciting opportunity to have impact when it matters most and work alongside some of the most dedicated and compassionate people.”

Backgrounder:

Melanie Fraser Biography

Melanie Fraser is an accomplished senior Public Sector executive with 20+ years' experience building, leading and empowering growth in organizations and systems. Throughout her career with the public service, she has led large organizations and systems to deliver results for the benefit of the public.



She has a track record of successfully leading in complex, multistakeholder environments and is known for delivering results. Melanie is highly regarded for her strategic and very collaborative approach and is known as a compelling communicator who confidently gains buy-in from stakeholder. She is a calm and thoughtful people leader who takes pride in building high-functioning, diverse teams and values-based culture.



Melanie was formerly the Associate Deputy Minister for Health, for the Province of Ontario with leadership of numerous portfolios including, the creation of the Ontario Health Agency, Mental Health & Addictions, Data and Digital Transformation, Hospital Operations & Capital Development, Home & Community Care, Agency Oversight, Health Human Resources, Labour Relations and Ambulance Services. Prior to that she held executive positions including the Corporate Chief Information Officer for Ontario, the Chief Administrative Officer at Treasury Board and the Director of Operations, for the Ontario Death Investigation System.



Melanie received an Honours BA, Master of Arts and the Presidents Gold Medal from Wilfrid Laurier University and an Executive MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. Melanie reflects that her work ethic and passion for community service comes from her family who are farmers and Dutch immigrants. She and her husband, who is from the East Coast, have two beautiful children and enjoy golfing, watersports and time spent at the barn.

