OCHO SUR AND ITS INTERNATIONAL CERTIFICATIONS OF OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
International standards ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 recognize Ochosur for quality management and best environmental, worker’s health and safety practices
The international certifications obtained demonstrate the high quality of our products, as well as the special care we dedicate to the environment and the safety and health of our workers”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responsible companies are currently looking to differentiate themselves and provide better services to their customers. One way to reach this is by achieving relevant ISO standards, n international accreditations that certify compliance with high business management standards. This is the case of Ocho Sur, a business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and by-products in Ucayali, which has been obtaining various international certifications for its operations.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
Recently, the company received the international ISO 9001 certification, which guarantees that it is suppling products in a structured and consistent manner, satisfying the quality requirements of its customers and completely complying with the respective standards. It also demonstrates business management practices committed to the benefit of the community, under principles of social and financial sustainability, good corporate governance practices, ethics and transparency.
This distinction is added to the international certifications ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 obtained by the company and which endorse its excellence in environmental management and in safety and protection of its workers. ICONTEC Peru, a subsidiary of the official standards body of Colombia, one of the main accreditors and certifiers in Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean, granted these certifications as a result of the analysis, evaluation and audit of the management and operation processes used by the Ocho Sur palm oil extraction plant.
"We are proud of the team we have in Peru. The international certifications obtained are an important achievement for the company because they demonstrate the high quality of the products that we provide, as well as the special care we dedicate to the environment and the safety and health of our workers," said Michael Spoor, General Manager of Ocho Sur.
Spoor also stressed that, since its inception in 2016, Ocho Sur has been working for business excellence, complying with the highest standards of social responsibility, care for the environment, protection of its workers and compliance with Peruvian laws.
Added to these certifications is the recent international "Carbon Measured" certification granted to Ocho Sur by the Green Initiative Certifier, in compliance with United Nations standards, which guarantees transparency and consistency in the measurement of the carbon footprint of its operations and management practices aimed at combating climate change.
