Malta's Culinary Crown Jewel Unveiled: Contessa Opens Doors to Rave Reviews
The Phoenicia Malta was also the only hotel to feature in fascinating new British documentary series, Malta: Jewel of the Mediterranean.
With Contessa, we have taken dining to new heights, ensuring that our guests have the privilege of enjoying Malta at its finest, for 365 days a year.”VALLETTA, MALTA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malta has long been a haven for the world’s foodies – and a new offering on the Mediterranean island’s thriving culinary scene may soon inspire a return visit.
One of Malta’s oldest and most prestigious hotels, The Phoenicia Malta recently marked a new era for global gastronomy with the launch of Contessa – which has already won a Definitively Good Food Award for ‘Top Food’. This reimagined dining venue emerges from the hotel’s cherished Phoenix Restaurant, reborn into a year-round dining destination that’s been booked solid since it opened.
Pioneering high-end Southern Mediterranean cuisine, the menu at Contessa blends the magic of Maltese tradition and culture with the creative ingenuity of its world-class chefs, including award-winning executive chef Daniel Debattista. The signature dishes here change with the season, making the most of Malta’s exceptional fresh produce and locally sourced ingredients. All this is elevated by Contessa’s innovative take on tableside theatre, where guests can watch as servers craft cocktails or prepare special desserts, such as Contessa’s signature tiramisu.
The Phoenicia Malta’s much-loved terrace has also been transformed – into a stunning botanical-garden-inspired conservatory, in which guests can bask in the panoramic views towards the hotel’s expansive gardens or up into Malta’s sunlit or starry skies, whatever the time of year.
“The Phoenicia Malta has always been synonymous with exceptional guest experiences,” says Robyn Pratt, General Manager at The Phoenicia Malta. “With Contessa, we have taken dining to new heights, ensuring that our guests have the privilege of enjoying Malta at its finest, for 365 days a year.”
Named in homage to one of the co-founders of The Phoenicia Malta, Countess Strickland, Contessa continues the hotel’s legacy of extraordinary hospitality and luxury dining. Since this five-star property opened its doors in 1947, it has remained a beacon of timeless elegance, intertwined with the nation’s history and culture and serving as a testament to Malta’s enduring allure as a global destination.
The historic hotel – which even boasts bastions built centuries ago by the Knights of St John within its walls – was also recently endorsed by international media in the UK’s Channel 5 series, Malta: Jewel of the Mediterranean. As the only hotel to feature in the four-part documentary narrated by Samantha Bond, The Phoenicia Malta once again represented the best of Maltese five-star warmth to a global audience.
The episode introduced viewers to the team at The Phoenicia Malta, such as Neville Juan Cardona, who has served as the hotel’s Ambassador for decades. It also noted “the rich, the famous and the royal” guests who have stayed there, from the late Queen Elizabeth II who frequented the hotel’s legendary ballroom, to movie stars such as Brad Pitt and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Ms Pratt shared insights into daily life at the hotel, where she oversees a 200-strong team that represents 37 different nationalities. “Details matter in a hotel like ours,” she said in the episode. “We must give guests an idea of what The Phoenicia Malta experience feels like.”
This “grand old lady of Maltese hotels” helps keep Malta a firm favourite for foodies and travel enthusiasts alike, with just over two million international tourists visiting the island in 2022 alone – and over three million expected in 2024. Indeed, the island, with its “azure seas, sun-kissed valleys and history that goes with a bang”, looks set to remain one of the world’s most loved travel destinations for centuries more.
Discover more about The Phoenicia Malta at www.phoeniciamalta.com
