Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 22, 2024 deadline

​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Dick's Sporting Goods securities between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants provided misleading information about Dick's Sporting Goods' inventory levels, profit margins, and future business prospects. In particular, it is claimed that the defendants did not reveal that: (a) the demand for products within Dick’s Outdoor segment was decreasing more rapidly than they had indicated, leading to an accumulation of unsold inventory; (b) the “structural changes” praised by the defendants, such as unique product offerings, enhanced pricing technology, and more efficient clearance strategies, were insufficient in managing the surplus inventory without adversely affecting the company’s profitability; and (c) the necessity to sell off the excess inventory, especially from the Outdoor segment, would significantly harm the company’s profit margins.

On August 22, 2023, Dick's Sporting Goods reported unsatisfactory financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, citing major losses in margins and profitability due to the need to discount excessive Outdoor inventory. This disclosure led to a 24% drop in the price of Dick's common stock, which closed at $111.53 per share.

