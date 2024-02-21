Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 20, 2024, Brady Corporation’s (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors declared a dividend to shareholders of the company’s Class A Common Stock of $0.235 per share, payable on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2024.



Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2023, employed approximately 5,600 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2023 sales were approximately $1.33 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.