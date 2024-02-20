Submit Release
CABINET REAPPOINTS SAMOA LIFE ASSURANCE CORPORATION C.E.O.

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Heseti Sione Vaai will continue as Samoa Life Assurance Corporation, (S.L.A.C.) Chief Executive Officer and General Manager for the next three years.

The reappointed of the long serving public servant of over 30 years was inked this afternoon by Cabinet during its weekly meeting.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts; Majoring in Accounting & Financial Management & Minor in Economics from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji coupled by a Diploma in Business from the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand.

A graduate of Samoa College and the National University of Samoa, she began her public service career with the Audit Office in 1991 before moving to the Samoa Water Authority, (SWA) six years later.

And she has remained with the SWA for 23 years until 2020 when appointed as the Insurance Corporations Chief Executive.

This will be her second term as the Corporations’ Chief Executive and GM.

