Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,135 in the last 365 days.

Ferroglobe Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Introducing 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $170 million

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2023 revenue of $1.7 billion, down 36% Y/Y
  • 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $315 million, down 63% Y/Y
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA declined to $60 million, down 42% from Q3 and down 54% from Q4-22
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA margins were at 16% versus 25% in the prior quarter and 29% in Q4-22
  • Q4 adjusted EPS was $0.09 versus $0.27 in Q3 and $0.39 in Q4-22
  • Net debt increased to $101 million, up from $71 million in Q3 and down from $127 million in Q4-22
  • Total cash decreased to $138 million, down from $166 million in Q3 and $323 million in Q4-22

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Posted solid financial and operational performance for the quarter and the full year despite softening demand and weak pricing
  • Adjusted gross debt remained flat in Q4; declining to less than $100 million in February as a result of a $148 million redemption on February 16, 2024
  • Initiated a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share, payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2024
  • Expecting to request the board of directors and shareholders to approve a share repurchase program
  • Optimized French energy contract to drive strong results in 2023, received majority of related cash in 2024
  • Signed a term sheet for a partnership with a leading battery materials company in Europe and a memorandum of understanding with an advanced silicon-rich EV battery technology company in the US

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2023 was a successful year for Ferroglobe with strong financial, operating and strategic performance as we significantly reduced our debt, acquired a strategic quartz mine and entered into two EV battery agreements while operating our plants at high efficiency levels. This strong performance enabled us to announce a capital return policy today, with the board declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.013 per share and we expect to announce a share repurchase program in the coming months.

“Despite the current softness in our end markets, we are very bullish about the company’s long-term prospects as we expect strong secular growth in the solar and EV battery markets to boost the demand for silicon metal in the coming years. We have positioned Ferroglobe to fully participate in these growth opportunities as the leading western producer of silicon metal.

“We are introducing 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100 million to $170 million. Demand remains soft in early 2024, and while the recent increases in index prices are positive, we believe they have been partially driven by supply chain disruptions. We anticipate an improving demand picture in the second half of the year,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

                                                 
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   %   %     Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended   %
$,000 (unaudited)   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   Q/Q   Y/Y     December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   Y/Y
                                                 
Sales   $ 375,951     $ 416,810     $ 448,625       (10%)     (16%)     $ 1,650,034     $ 2,597,916     (36%)
Raw materials and energy consumption for production   $ (199,911 )   $ (195,600 )   $ (289,572 )     2%     (31%)     $ (879,625 )   $ (1,285,086 )   (32%)
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)     339                                 339            
Operating profit (loss)   $ 14,224     $ 75,419     $ 29,696       (81%)     (52%)     $ 196,940     $ 660,547     (70%)
Operating margin     3.8%       18.1%       6.6%                     11.9%       25.4%      
Adjusted net income
attributable to the parent		   $ 16,300     $ 53,722     $ 75,896       (70%)     (79%)     $ 134,943     $ 572,630     (76%)
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.09     $ 0.27     $ 0.39                   $ 0.71     $ 3.04      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 60,262     $ 104,496     $ 130,442       (42%)     (54%)     $ 315,198     $ 860,006     (63%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin     16.0%       25.1%       29.1%                     19.1%       33.1%      
Operating cash flow   $ 25,139     $ (8,727 )   $ 114,111       388%     (78%)     $ 174,768     $ 410,016     (57%)
Free cash flow1   $ 1,888     $ (27,357 )   $ 99,559       107%     (98%)     $ 92,962     $ 358,242     (74%)
                                                 
Working Capital   $ 510,709     $ 510,064     $ 700,898       0%     (27%)     $ 510,709     $ 700,898     (27%)
Cash and Restricted Cash   $ 137,649     $ 165,973     $ 322,943       (17%)     (57%)     $ 137,649     $ 322,943     (57%)
Adjusted Gross Debt2   $ 238,506     $ 237,056     $ 449,711       1%     (47%)     $ 238,506     $ 449,711     (47%)
Equity   $ 876,180     $ 859,723     $ 756,813       2%     16%     $ 876,180     $ 756,813     16%

(1)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 & December 31, 2022

Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $376 million, a decrease of 10% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 16% over the year-ago period. For the full year 2023, sales were $1.7 billion versus $2.6 billion in the prior year, a decrease of 36%. The decrease in our fourth quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio and lower pricing of our main products. The $41 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $31 million of the decrease, and silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $8 million. These decreases were partially offset by manganese-based alloys, which increased by $1 million. The decrease in sales for the full year 2023 was mainly driven by a significant decrease in prices and volumes across all the products.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $200 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $196 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 2%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 53% in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus 47% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to lower energy compensation in France. For the full-year 2023, raw materials and energy consumption for production were $879 million, or 53% of sales, versus $1,285 million, or 49% of sales in 2022. The increase in these costs as a percent of sales was driven by lower pricing.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the fourth quarter of 2023, net loss attributable to the parent was $6 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $41 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the third quarter. For the full year 2023, net profit attributable to the parent was $87 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $440 million, or $2.32 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $60 million, or 16% of sales, a decrease of 42% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $104 million, or 25% of sales in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volumes and prices.

For the full year 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $315 million, or 19% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $860 million, or 33% of sales, for the full year 2022.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $138 million as of December 31, 2023, down $28 million from $166 million as of September 30, 2023. During the year, the total cash balance declined by $185 million, mainly due to the partial redemption of senior secured notes in July 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we generated positive operating cash flow of $25 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $23 million, and $30 million in negative cash flow from financing activities. For the full year 2023, we generated positive operating cash flow of $175 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $82 million and $279 million in negative cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $511 million as of December 31, 2023, a slight increase from $510 million on September 30, 2023. The increase in working capital during the quarter was primarily due to an increase in trade and other receivables of $17 million and an increase in inventories by $1 million, partially offset by a $17 million increase in trade and other payables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “After reducing our working capital by $154 million in 2023, achieving a positive net cash position at the end of January this year was a significant milestone for Ferroglobe. Our strong cash generation allowed us to redeem the remaining Senior Secured Notes last week, enabling us to initiate a capital return policy. Our hybrid program includes a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.013 per share, while we expect to initiate a discretionary share repurchase plan in the coming months.

“After generating $93 million of free cash flow in 2023, we anticipate generating positive free cash in 2024, despite the soft demand we are currently facing. Our balance sheet is the strongest it has been in the Company’s history, and we have right-sized our capital structure systematically over the past year and a half,” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.        
        
Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

                                           
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended       Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,2023   September 30,2023   % Q/Q   December 31, 2022   % Y/Y   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     49,761       57,031     (12.7 )%     39,459     26.1 %     194,385       209,342     (7.1 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     3,371       3,481     (3.2 )%     4,655     (27.6 )%     3,715       5,332     (30.3 )%
                                           
Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)     167,744       198,525     (15.5 )%     183,682     (8.7 )%     722,140       1,116,212     (35.3 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)     22,188       80,823     (72.5 )%     89,064     (75.1 )%     216,534       529,355     (59.1 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns     13.2%       40.7%           48.5%           30.0%       47.4%      


Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $168 million, a decrease of 15.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 3.2% in the fourth quarter as prices remained under pressure. Total shipments decreased due to weak demand in chemicals and aluminum in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $22 million during the fourth quarter compared to $81 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly due to lower energy compensation in France.

Silicon-Based Alloys

                                           
       Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended       Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,2023   September 30,2023   % Q/Q   December 31, 2022   % Y/Y   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     46,446       46,427     0.0 %     39,847     16.6 %     191,431       204,076     (6.2 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     2,300       2,475     (7.1 )%     3,182     (27.7 )%     2,562       3,694     (30.6 )%
                                           
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)     106,826       114,907     (7.0 )%     126,793     (15.7 )%     490,446       753,857     (34.9 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)     34,973       25,402     37.7 %     37,102     (5.7 )%     114,111       257,144     (55.6 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns     32.7%       22.1%           29.3%           23.3%       34.1%      


Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $107 million, a decrease of 7.0% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 7.1%, due to lower demand for ferrosilicon linked to general industry declines in the steel sector. Total shipments of silicon-based alloys were flat relative to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio increased to $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $25 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased in the quarter mainly due to improved costs.

Manganese-Based Alloys

                                           
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended       Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,2023   September 30,2023   % Q/Q   December 31, 2022   % Y/Y   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:     61,404       56,399     8.9 %     61,917     (0.8 )%     227,243       295,589     (23.1 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):     985       1,046     (5.8 )%     1,466     (32.8 )%     1,141       1,778     (35.8 )%
                                           
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)     60,483       58,993     2.5 %     90,770     (33.4 )%     259,284       525,557     (50.7 )%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)     23,886       11,000     117.1 %     19,696     21.3 %     37,994       69,966     (45.7 )%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns     39.5%       18.6%           21.7%           14.7%       13.3%      


Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $60 million, an increase of 2.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 5.8% and total shipments increased 8.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 117.1% compared with $11 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter improved mainly driven by the increase in the volume sold.

Implemented a Capital Return Policy

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share, payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2024. We intend to make this a recurring quarterly dividend, subject to board approval, and may be adjusted depending on market conditions and other factors. In addition, we are planning to request our board of directors to approve the initiation of a share repurchase program, which requires a shareholder vote as a UK company listed on Nasdaq.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on February 22, 2024. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:        
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:        
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI99f4883faa1f4b43bdf1ff571a916e5b        

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:                     
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:        
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/weyyqhs6        

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

   
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 		 
   
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Sales   $ 375,951     $ 416,810     $ 448,625     $ 1,650,034     $ 2,597,916    
Raw materials and energy consumption for production     (199,911 )     (195,600 )     (289,572 )     (879,625 )     (1,285,086 )  
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)     339                   339          
Other operating income     34,944       23,546       78,414       100,992       147,356    
Staff costs     (79,761 )     (83,582 )     (76,431 )     (305,859 )     (314,810 )  
Other operating expense     (73,071 )     (65,708 )     (54,129 )     (270,090 )     (346,252 )  
Depreciation and amortization charges     (20,090 )     (19,000 )     (20,547 )     (73,532 )     (81,559 )  
Impairment (loss) gain     (23,614 )     (1,035 )     (56,999 )     (25,290 )     (56,999 )  
Other gain (loss)     (563 )     (12 )     335       (29 )     (19 )  
Operating profit     14,224       75,419       29,696       196,940       660,547    
Net finance income (expense)     (7,681 )     (9,165 )     (16,830 )     (28,722 )     (58,741 )  
Exchange differences     (4,897 )     1,258       4,051       (7,551 )     (9,995 )  
Profit before tax      1,646        67,512       16,917       160,667       591,811    
Income tax (loss)     (4,160 )     (23,399 )     (7,775 )     (57,540 )     (147,983 )  
Profit for the period     (2,514 )     44,113       9,142       103,127       443,828    
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     (3,954 )     (3,229 )     (2,943 )     (15,816 )     (3,514 )  
Profit attributable to the parent   $ (6,468 )   $ 40,884     $ 6,199     $ 87,311     $ 440,314    
                                 
                                 
EBITDA   $ 34,314     $ 94,419     $ 50,243     $ 270,472     $ 742,106    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 60,262     $ 104,496     $ 130,442     $ 315,198     $ 860,006    
                                 
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                                
Basic     187,872       187,872       187,523       187,872       187,816    
Diluted     190,801       190,531       188,949       190,290       189,625    
                                 
Profit (loss) per ordinary share                                
Basic   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.22     $ 0.03     $ 0.46     $ 2.34    
Diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.21     $ 0.03     $ 0.46     $ 2.32    


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
 
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2023   2023   2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets                    
Goodwill   $   29,702   $ 29,702   $ 29,702
Other intangible assets       133,097     120,602     111,797
Property, plant and equipment       506,644     494,912     486,247
Other non-current financial assets       19,792     15,591     14,186
Deferred tax assets       8,760     7,169     7,136
Non-current receivables from related parties       1,658     1,589     1,600
Other non-current assets       22,156     19,410     18,218
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents           2,119     2,133
Total non-current assets       721,809     691,094     671,019
Current assets                    
Inventories       383,841     383,452     500,080
Trade and other receivables       310,243     293,234     420,484
Current receivables from related parties       2,772     2,657     2,675
Current income tax assets       17,558     12,500     6,104
Other current financial assets       2     359     3
Other current assets       186,477     155,767     30,608
Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale       0     795     1,067
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents       1,179     2,406     2,875
Cash and cash equivalents       136,470     161,448     317,935
Total current assets       1,038,542     1,012,618     1,281,831
Total assets   $   1,760,351   $ 1,703,712   $ 1,952,850
                     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity   $   876,180   $ 859,723   $ 756,813
Non-current liabilities                    
Deferred income       26,980     49,467     3,842
Provisions       49,775     52,515     47,670
Bank borrowings       14,913     15,073     15,774
Lease liabilities       20,304     11,570     12,942
Debt instruments       149,015     150,167     330,655
Other financial liabilities       65,231     64,592     38,279
Other Obligations       31,170     30,363     37,502
Other non-current liabilities       199     166     12
Deferred tax liabilities       32,582     35,449     35,854
Total non-current liabilities       390,169     409,362     522,530
Current liabilities                    
Provisions       122,926     84,308     145,507
Bank borrowings       31,635     52,071     57,069
Lease liabilities       8,083     7,058     8,929
Debt instruments       5,765     2,321     12,787
Other financial liabilities       16,052     13,538     60,382
Payables to related parties       2,429     3,065     1,790
Trade and other payables       183,375     166,622     219,666
Current income tax liabilities       8,351     11,901     53,234
Other Obligations       14,183     11,780     9,580
Other current liabilities       101,203     81,963     104,563
Total current liabilities       494,002     434,627     673,507
Total equity and liabilities   $   1,760,351   $ 1,703,712   $ 1,952,850


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
 
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023     December 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                                
Profit for the period   $ (2,514 )   $ 44,113     $ 9,142     $ 103,127       $ 443,828  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit
to net cash used by operating activities: 		                               
Income tax (benefit) expense     4,160       23,399       7,775       57,540         147,983  
Depreciation and amortization charges     20,090       19,000       20,547       73,532         81,559  
Net finance expense     7,681       9,165       16,830       28,722         58,741  
Exchange differences     4,897       (1,258 )     (4,051 )     7,551         9,995  
Impairment losses     23,614       1,035       56,999       25,290         56,999  
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset     504       4       (209 )     139         (349 )
Gain on disposal of non-current assets                 (120 )     (116 )       459  
Share-based compensation     683       2,773       1,941       7,402         5,836  
Other adjustments     58       8       (6 )     6         (91 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                                
(Increase) decrease in inventories     (1,746 )     (12,482 )     41,566       102,179         (220,823 )
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables     (5,399 )     (16,183 )     10,570       126,458         (67,560 )
Increase (decrease) in trade payables     2,879       (22,361 )     (130 )     (74,177 )       30,640  
Other     (17,067 )     (46,796 )     (10,288 )     (169,577 )       (56,677 )
Income taxes paid     (12,701 )     (9,144 )     (36,455 )     (113,308 )       (80,524 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities     25,139       (8,727 )     114,111       174,768         410,016  
Cash flows from investing activities:                                
Interest and finance income received     1,349       739       257       3,725         1,520  
Payments due to investments:                                
Other intangible assets     (1,331 )     (516 )     (918 )     (2,787 )       (1,147 )
Property, plant and equipment     (24,204 )     (18,853 )     (13,891 )     (83,679 )       (52,153 )
Other                               6  
Disposals:                                
Other non-current assets     935                   935          
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities     (23,251 )     (18,630 )     (14,552 )     (81,806 )       (51,774 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                                
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs                 (60 )             (853 )
Repayment of debt instruments     (1,050 )     (150,000 )           (179,075 )       (84,823 )
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                                
Borrowings     39,239       131,063       140,832       432,274         838,710  
Payments     (58,052 )     (129,714 )     (146,507 )     (456,506 )       (865,054 )
Amounts paid due to leases     (3,309 )     (2,956 )     (4,383 )     (11,363 )       (11,590 )
Proceeds from other financing liabilities                               38,298  
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities     (4,289 )                 (21,666 )       678  
Interest paid     (2,923 )     (19,371 )     (3,569 )     (42,207 )       (60,822 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities     (30,384 )     (170,978 )     (13,687 )     (278,543 )       (145,456 )
Total net cash flows for the period     (28,496 )     (198,335 )     85,872       (185,581 )       212,786  
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents     165,973       363,181       236,789       322,943         116,663  
Exchange differences on cash and
cash equivalents in foreign currencies		     172       1,127       282       287         (6,506 )
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents   $ 137,649     $ 165,973     $ 322,943     $ 137,649       $ 322,943  
Cash from continuing operations     136,470       161,448       317,935       136,470         317,935  
Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents     1,179       4,525       5,008       1,179         5,008  
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position   $ 137,649     $ 165,973     $ 322,943     $ 137,649       $ 322,943  


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

                               
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent   $ (6,468 )   $ 40,884     $ 6,199     $ 87,311   $ 440,314
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     3,954       3,229       2,943       15,816     3,514
Income tax expense     4,160       23,399       7,775       57,540     147,983
Net finance expense     7,681       9,165       16,830       28,722     58,741
Exchange differences     4,897       (1,258 )     (4,051 )     7,551     9,995
Depreciation and amortization charges     20,090       19,000       20,547       73,532     81,559
EBITDA     34,314       94,419       50,243       270,472     742,106
Impairment     23,614       1,035       56,999       25,290     56,999
Restructuring and termination costs           5,535             5,535     9,315
New strategy implementation     (1,000 )           4,442       973     29,032
Subactivity     2,995       3,507       5,653       12,589     9,449
PPA Energy     339                   339    
Prior periods (loss)                 13,105           13,105
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 60,262     $ 104,496     $ 130,442     $ 315,198   $ 860,006


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

                               
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent   $ (6,468 )   $ 40,884   $ 6,199   $ 87,311   $ 440,314
Tax rate adjustment     3,722       5,441     4,591     14,803     36,604
Impairment     17,333       760     46,272     18,563     46,272
Restructuring and termination costs           4,063         4,063     7,562
New strategy implementation     (734 )         3,606     714     23,568
Subactivity     2,198       2,574     4,589     9,240     7,671
PPA Energy     249               249    
Prior periods (loss)               10,639         10,639
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent   $ 16,300     $ 53,722   $ 75,896   $ 134,943   $ 572,630


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

                               
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Diluted profit per ordinary share   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.21   $ 0.03   $ 0.46   $ 2.32
Tax rate adjustment     0.02       0.03     0.02     0.08     0.19
Impairment     0.09       0.00     0.24     0.10     0.26
Restructuring and termination costs           0.02         0.02     0.04
New strategy implementation     (0.00 )         0.02     0.00     0.13
Subactivity     0.01       0.01     0.02     0.05     0.04
PPA Energy     0.00               0.00    
Prior periods (loss)               0.06         0.06
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share   $ 0.09     $ 0.27   $ 0.39   $ 0.71   $ 3.04

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferroglobe Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more