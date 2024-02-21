Join United Way for an Unforgettable Morning at their Annual Bingo Brunch & Bubbly Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Guests can experience the thrill of fifteen rounds of Bingo at Bingo Brunch & Bubbly, with multiple opportunities to win luxurious, high-end designer swag and captivating raffle prizes. They can indulge in a delectable brunch catered by Abundant Tables, while discovering unique treasures from locally owned businesses. Attendees can rest assured that 100% of the net proceeds from the event will directly benefit United Way of Central Washington initiatives and grants that keep contributions local to Yakima and Kittitas County. It promises to be a day filled with fun, generosity, and community support.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, with doors opening at 9am at the SOZO Sports Office located at 2200 S 36th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
The event includes brunch, mimosas, and a bingo card for each ticket holder. There will be 15 rounds of designer swag bingo, featuring brands like Tory Burch, Gucci, and YSL. Attendees can also participate in high-end raffle prizes, shop with locally owned businesses, and more. Please note that due to Washington gambling laws, participants must be 18 years old or older.
General Admission tickets are available for $60, which includes seating for one, brunch with one drink ticket, one bingo card, and one raffle ticket.
Table Admission tickets can be purchased for $525, providing seating for eight individuals. This package includes brunch with eight drink tickets, eight bingo cards, and eight raffle tickets, as well as special recognition for the group.
Purchase Tickets here: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/2raLbw?vid=13ywrm
About United Way of Central Washington
At the heart of United Way of Central Washington’s mission is the belief in the power of collaboration. We understand that addressing complex community challenges requires diverse perspectives and collective action. By forging partnerships with state, regional, and local entities, we amplify our impact and turn shared visions into actionable solutions. Together, we strive to create a Central Washington that thrives with equity, inclusivity, and resilience.
United Way of Central Washington
+1 509-248-1557
Info@uwcw.org