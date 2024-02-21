Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results

DELIVERED A 77.8% INCREASE IN ANNUAL DILUTED EPS AND A 25.0% INCREASE IN ANNUAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR



COMPANY ON TRACK TO MEET 2026 GENERATING CAPACITY GOALS OF 2.1 TO 2.3 GW

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER INCREASED BY 1 7. 4 % YEAR - OVER - YEAR DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN BOTH THE ELECTRICITY AND PRODUCT SEGMENT S

OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 70.8 % FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND 9.0 % FOR THE FULL YEAR COMPARED TO 202 2

ORMAT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2024 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK OF $515 TO $545 MILLION, WITH ADDITIONAL $40 MILLION EXPECTED THROUGH REDUCED TAX EXPENSE AS A RESULT OF ITC BENEFITS

RENO, Nev., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company,” “Ormat,” “we” or “us”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change (%) FY 2023 FY 2022 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues Electricity 183.9 165.2 11.3 % 666.8 631.7 5.5 % Product 50.4 32.2 56.7 % 133.8 71.4 87.3 % Energy Storage & Management Services 7.0 8.1 (14.0 )% 28.9 31.0 (6.8 )% Total Revenues 241.3 205.5 17.4 % 829.4 734.1 13.0 % Gross margin (%) Electricity 39.5 % 43.5 % 36.6 % 39.8 % Product 12.6 % 22.8 % 13.4 % 15.3 % Energy Storage & Management Services (8.9 )% 11.7 % 6.4 % 21.0 % Gross margin (%) 32.5 % 39.0 % 31.8 % 36.6 % Operating income 51.6 30.2 70.8 % 166.6 152.8 9.0 % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 35.7 18.0 98.0 % 124.4 65.8 88.9 % Diluted EPS ($) 0.59 0.32 84.4 % 2.08 1.17 77.8 % Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 40.5 41.2 (1.7 )% 121.9 92.2 32.2 % Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.67 0.73



(8.2 )% 2.05 1.63 25.0 % Adjusted EBITDA1 139.0 124.7 11.5 % 481.7 435.5 10.6 %

1 Reconciliation is set forth below in this release

“I am pleased to report that Ormat delivered another quarter of solid results, marking a strong conclusion to a successful year in 2023,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat. “Our core Electricity segment achieved record quarterly revenues of $183.9 million, while robust growth of 56.7% in our Product segment boosted Adjusted EBITDA, driving growth of 11.5% compared to the same period last year, establishing positive momentum as we enter 2024.”



“Our annual net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders increased by 88.9% and our annual Adjusted EBITDA results increased by 10.6%. These strong results were the result of our successful operation of new projects launched in 2022, which contributed to 2023 results, and the commercial operation of our geothermal, solar PV and energy storage portfolio throughout the year, supplemented by the successful recovery of operations at our Heber 1 geothermal power plant that went online in May 2023.”

“The escalating demand for sustainable electricity continues to support Ormat's multi-year growth trajectory. From the beginning of 2023 and to this point in 2024 we have added 239MW of new capacity through development and acquisition, of which 157MW was added to the Electricity segment, including 100MW of geothermal and solar PV assets acquired in January 2024, and 82MW from five new storage facilities in our Storage segment. This growth helps further advance our efforts towards meeting our 2026 capacity expansion targets, which we believe should help to increase our EBITDA and earnings generation in 2024 and beyond.”

Doron Blachar, continued, “Looking forward, we are on track with our capacity expansions in both the Electricity and the Storage segments, with the potential to reach capacity of between 2.1 GW to 2.3 GW by the end of 2026. We anticipate an increase of 7% and 10% in total revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, for 2024. Our commitment to strategic execution combined with our investment in high-quality geothermal and energy storage assets positions Ormat for continued growth, while also contributing to the global push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We remain firm in our dedication to delivering value to our shareholders and advancing sustainable communities and economies in the regions in which we operate.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the fourth quarter and for the year 2023 was $35.7 million and $124.4 million, respectively, an increase of 98.0% and 88.9%, respectively, compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the year 2023 were $0.59 and $2.08 per share, respectively, an increase of 84.4% and 77.8%, respectively, compared to last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter decreased 1.7% and 8.2% compared to last year due to higher tax rates during Q4 2023 compared to income tax benefits for the same period last year, in addition to the fact that Electricity Segment gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 included $6.4 million of business interruption income related to Heber 1.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS for the full year 2023 increased 32.2% and 25.0% compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the year 2023 were $139.0 million, and $481.7 million, respectively, an increase of 11.5% and 10.6%, respectively, compared to 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased mainly due to the recovery of the Heber complex and Puna power plant, the contribution from the new North Valley power plant and the new PTCs associated with our new geothermal assets.

Electricity segment revenues increased 11.3% for the fourth quarter and 5.5% for the year compared to 2022, supported in the quarter by contributions from new projects added early in 2023, as well as improved generation at the Heber and Puna power plants.

Product segment revenues increased 56.7% for the fourth quarter and 87.3% for the year compared to 2022, supported by higher backlog and the timing of revenue recognition.

Product segment backlog stands at $152.0 million as of February 21, 2024.

Energy Storage segment revenues decreased 14.0% for the fourth quarter and 6.8% for the year compared to 2022, driven mainly by lower merchant rates at PJM and CAISO.

IN ADDITION:

Received Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission’s approval of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) and Hawaiian Electric. The approval follows PGV’s completion and submission of its final environmental impact statement for operations in Puna, Hawai’i.

Completed the acquisition of contracted operating geothermal and solar assets from Enel Green Power North America, helping advance Ormat’s Electricity segment growth plans and further strengthening the Company’s presence in the U.S. renewable energy sector.

Signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Dominica Electricity Services Ltd. (DOMLEC) for the development of a 10MW binary geothermal power plant in the Caribbean country of Dominica.

Secured a 15-year Energy Storage service agreement with San Diego Community Power (SDCP) for the 20MW/40MWh Pomona 2 Energy Storage System (BESS) located in Los Angeles County, California.

2024 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $860 million and $910 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $730 million.

Product segment revenues of between $115 million and $135 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $35 million and $45 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $515 million and $545 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $18 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On February 21, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2024. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,385 MW with a 1,215 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 170 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2023, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed from time to time with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three-and Twelve-Month periods Ended December 31, 2023, and 2022

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 183,921 165,187 666,767 631,727 Product 50,432 32,177 133,763 71,414 Energy storage 6,987 8,122 28,894 31,018 Total revenues 241,340 205,486 829,424 734,159 Cost of revenues: Electricity 111,201 93,270 422,549 380,361 Product 44,073 24,835 115,802 60,479 Energy storage 7,610 7,171 27,055 24,495 Total cost of revenues 162,884 125,276 565,406 465,335 Gross profit 78,456 80,210 264,018 268,824 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 2,452 1,388 7,215 5,078 Selling and marketing expenses 4,307 3,783 18,306 16,193 General and administrative expenses 18,654 14,119 68,179 61,274 Impairment charge — 30,695 — 32,648 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1,415 — 3,733 828 Operating income 51,628 30,224 166,585 152,803 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,363 1,237 11,983 3,417 Interest expense, net (25,803 ) (23,841 ) (98,881 ) (87,743 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 712 (2,013 ) (3,278 ) (6,044 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 18,676 7,540 61,157 33,885 Other non-operating income (expense), net 1,272 (197 ) 1,519 (709 ) Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 48,848 12,950 139,085 95,609 Income tax (provision) benefit (8,188 ) 8,778 (5,983 ) (14,742 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net (1,827 ) (1,498 ) 35 (3,072 ) Net income 38,833 20,230 133,137 77,795 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,107 ) (2,190 ) (8,738 ) (11,954 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 35,726 18,040 124,399 65,841 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.59 0.32 2.09 1.17 Diluted: 0.59 0.32 2.08 1.17 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,367 56,077 59,424 56,063 Diluted 60,505 56,501 59,762 56,503

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended December 31, 2023, and 2022

December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 195,808 95,872 Marketable securities at fair value — — Restricted cash and cash equivalents 91,962 130,804 Receivables: Trade 208,704 128,818 Other 44,530 32,415 Inventories 45,037 22,832 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 18,367 16,405 Prepaid expenses and other 41,595 29,571 Total current assets 646,003 456,717 Investment in unconsolidated companies 125,439 115,693 Deposits and other 44,631 39,762 Deferred income taxes 152,570 161,365 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,998,949 2,493,457 Construction-in-process 814,967 893,198 Operating leases right of use 24,057 23,411 Finance leases right of use 3,510 3,806 Intangible assets, net 307,609 333,845 Goodwill 90,544 90,325 Total assets 5,208,279 4,611,579 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 214,518 149,423 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) 20,000 — Commercial paper 99,971 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 18,669 8,785 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 57,207 64,044 Full recourse 116,864 101,460 Financing Liability 5,141 16,270 Operating lease liabilities 3,329 2,347 Finance lease liabilities 1,313 1,581 Total current liabilities 537,012 343,910 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 447,389 521,885 Full recourse: 698,187 676,512 Convertible senior notes 423,104 420,805 Financing liability 220,619 225,759 Operating lease liabilities 19,790 19,788 Finance lease liabilities 2,238 2,262 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 184,612 166,259 Deferred income taxes 66,748 83,465 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 8,673 6,559 Liabilities for severance pay 11,844 12,833 Asset retirement obligation 114,370 97,660 Other long-term liabilities 22,107 3,317 Total liabilities 2,756,693 2,581,014 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,599 9,590 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 60 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,614,769 1,259,072 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964 ) -17,964 Retained earnings 719,894 623,907 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,332 ) 2,500 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,315,427 1,867,571 Noncontrolling interest 125,560 153,404 Total equity 2,440,987 2,020,975 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 5,208,279 4,611,579





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, we include accretion expenses related to asset retirement obligation in the adjustments to net income when calculating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA includes accretion expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023; however, the prior year has not been recast to include accretion expenses as the amounts were immaterial.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 38,833 20,230 133,137 77,795 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 23,440 22,604 86,898 84,326 Income tax provision (benefit) 8,188 (8,778 ) 5,983 14,742 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 5,243 3,758 16,069 13,199 Depreciation and amortization 59,331 55,637 221,415 198,603 EBITDA 135,035 93,451 463,502 388,665 Mark-to-market on derivative instruments (2,490 ) (1,064 ) (2,206 ) 1,613 Stock-based compensation 4,243 3,017 15,478 11,646 Make-whole premium related to long-term debt prepayment — — — 1,102 Reversal of a contingent liability related to a business combination transaction — (1,829 ) — (1,829 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — 30,693 — 32,648 Reversal of a contingent liability related to a business combination transaction — — — 115 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 816 427 1,234 675 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1,415 — 3,733 828 Adjusted EBITDA 139,019 124,695 481,741 435,463

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, and 2022

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconcile Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 35.7 18.0 124.4 65.8 Impact of changes in the Finance Law in Kenya 2.0 — (7.4 ) — Impairment of long-lived assets — 24.3 — 25.8 Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company 1.0 — 1.0 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1.1 — 2.9 0.7 M&A costs 0.6 0.3 1.0 0.5 Reversal of earn-out — (1.4 ) — (1.4 ) Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt — — — 0.8 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 40.5 41.2 121.9 92.2 GAAP diluted EPS 0.59 0.32 2.08 1.17 Impact of changes in the Finance Law in Kenya 0.03 — (0.12 ) — Impairment of long-lived assets — 0.43 — 0.46 Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company 0.02 — 0.02 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 0.02 — 0.05 0.01 M&A costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Reversal of earn-out — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt — — — 0.01 Diluted Adjusted EPS ($) 0.67 0.73 2.05 1.63





