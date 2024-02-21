Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Innodata Inc. (INOD) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Innodata Inc. (“Innodata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INOD). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (1) Innodata did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) the Company was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; and (4) Innodata was not effectively investing in research and development for AI.



