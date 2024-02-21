Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,146 in the last 365 days.

AssetMark Reports $108.9B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter 2023

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $34.6 million, or $0.47 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $44.0 million, or $0.59 per share, on total revenue of $158.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $63.8 million, or 40.3% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets increased 19.1% year-over-year to $108.9 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were up 9.4%, due to market impact net of fees of $8.1 billion and quarterly net flows of $1.3 billion.
  • Annual net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 6.7%.
  • More than 2,600 new households and 154 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the fourth quarter. In total, as of December 31, 2023, there were over 9,300 advisors (approximately 3,100 were engaged advisors) and over 254,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 19.4% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the fourth quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

"In 2023, AssetMark reached new heights and served a record-breaking 9,300 advisors who used our platform to help more than 254,000 investor households. We achieved outstanding financial and operational results, including a record $109 billion in platform assets. Our annual Net Promoter Score of 72, an all-time high, is a true testament to AssetMark's positive impact on the lives of advisors and their clients," said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark. "Looking to 2024, we're committed to doubling down on our simplified strategy and will continue to deliver an industry leading experience to advisors focused on flexible, integrated technology, exceptional service and consulting, and compelling wealth solutions. I am incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Operating Metrics

  4Q22   4Q23   Variance
per year
Operational metrics:          
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) $ 79,382     $ 99,597     25.5 %
Net flows (millions of dollars)   908       1,265     39.3 %
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)   4,284       8,067     88.3 %
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)   6,896           NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 91,470     $ 108,929     19.1 %
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)   1.0 %     1.4 %   40 bps
Advisors (at period-end)   9,297       9,323     0.3 %
Engaged advisors (at period-end)   2,882       3,123     8.4 %
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 83,803     $ 101,335     20.9 %
Households (at period-end)   241,053       254,110     5.4 %
New producing advisors   143       154     7.7 %
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)   14.1 %     19.4 %   530 bps
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 66,169     $ 80,325     21.4 %
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 3,541     $ 3,054     (13.8)%
           
Financial metrics:          
Total revenue (millions of dollars)* $ 164.0     $ 158.2     (3.5)%
Net income (millions of dollars) $ 25.6     $ 34.6     35.2 %
Net income margin (%)   15.6 %     21.9 %   630 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) $ 11.3     $ 11.4     0.9 %
           
Non-GAAP financial metrics:          
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) $ 52.9     $ 63.8     20.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   32.2 %     40.3 %   810 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) $ 34.3     $ 44.0     28.3 %

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" and ATC related metrics
* The Company reclassified $30.5 million representing the full year of 2023 spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Expenses related to interest credited to customer accounts were recorded in spread-based expense in the prior year and were not material.

Full Year 2023 Key Operating Metrics

    2022       2023     Variance
per year
Operational metrics:          
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) $ 93,488     $ 91,470     (2.2)%
Net flows (millions of dollars)   5,612       6,133     9.3 %
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)   (14,526 )     11,326     NM
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)   6,896           NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 91,470     $ 108,929     19.1 %
Net flows lift (% of beginning-of-year platform assets)   6.0 %     6.7 %   70 bps
Advisers (at period-end)   9,297       9,323     0.3 %
Engaged advisers (at period-end)   2,882       3,123     8.4 %
Assets from engaged advisers (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 83,803     $ 101,335     20.9 %
Households (at period-end)   241,053       254,110     5.4 %
New producing advisers   690       666     (3.5)%
Production lift from existing advisers (annualized %)   16.3 %     19.3 %   300 bps
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 66,169     $ 80,325     21.4 %
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 3,541     $ 3,054     (13.8)%
           
Financial metrics:          
Total revenue (millions of dollars)* $ 618.3     $ 708.5     14.6 %
Net income (millions of dollars) $ 103.3     $ 123.1     19.2 %
Net income margin (%)   16.7 %     17.4 %   NM
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) $ 38.6     $ 44.2     14.5 %
           
Non-GAAP financial metrics:          
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) $ 199.7     $ 249.5     24.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   32.3 %     35.2 %   290 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) $ 130.5     $ 170.9     31.0 %

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" and ATC related metrics
* The Company reclassified $30.5 million representing the full year of 2023 spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis during the year ended December 31, 2023. Expenses related to interest credited to customer accounts were recorded in spread-based expense in the prior year and were not material.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

  • Date: February 21, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a33808da&confId=59484. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial-in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.
  • Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from February 21, 2024.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has nearly 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves over 9,300 financial advisors and over 254,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2023, the company had $108.9 billion in platform assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this presentation, including our ability to advance our growth strategy, deliver an industry leading experience to advisors and meet our operating and financial performance guidance. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed in mid-March. All information provided in this presentation is based on information available to us as of the date of this presentation and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)
  December 31
    2023       2022  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,680     $ 123,274  
Restricted cash   15,000       13,000  
Investments, at fair value   18,003       13,714  
Fees and other receivables, net   21,345       20,082  
Income tax receivable, net   1,890       265  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   17,193       16,870  
Total current assets   291,111       187,205  
Property, plant and equipment, net   8,765       8,495  
Capitalized software, net   108,955       89,959  
Other intangible assets, net   684,142       694,627  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   20,408       22,002  
Goodwill   487,909       487,225  
Other assets   19,273       13,417  
Total assets $ 1,620,563     $ 1,502,930  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 288     $ 4,624  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   75,554       69,196  
Total current liabilities   75,842       73,820  
Long-term debt, net   93,543       112,138  
Other long-term liabilities   18,429       15,185  
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities   26,295       27,924  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net   139,072       147,497  
Total long-term liabilities   277,339       302,744  
Total liabilities   353,181       376,564  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 74,372,889 and 73,847,596 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)   74       74  
Additional paid-in capital   960,700       942,946  
Retained earnings   306,622       183,503  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (14 )     (157 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,267,382       1,126,366  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,620,563     $ 1,502,930  


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023     2022  
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue $ 141,268     $ 124,684     $ 553,483   $ 534,182  
Spread-based revenue*   7,399       33,144       120,262     63,409  
Subscription-based revenue   4,051       3,317       15,179     13,020  
Other revenue   5,465       2,988       19,575     7,695  
Total revenue   158,183       164,133       708,499     618,306  
Operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses   42,550       35,671       162,420     154,100  
Spread-based expenses*   (21,808 )     4,994       1,244     8,182  
Employee compensation   48,993       44,478       190,616     166,330  
General and operating expenses   25,545       24,173       98,302     90,122  
Professional fees   5,718       8,082       26,852     25,186  
Depreciation and amortization   9,467       8,008       35,544     31,149  
Total operating expenses   110,465       125,406       514,978     475,069  
Interest expense   2,319       2,313       9,108     6,520  
Other (income) expense, net   (438 )     (238 )     16,947     (43 )
Income before income taxes   45,837       36,652       167,466     136,760  
Provision for income taxes   11,202       11,059       44,347     33,499  
Net income   34,635       25,593       123,119     103,261  
Change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, net   143       (157 )     143     (157 )
Net comprehensive income $ 34,778     $ 25,436     $ 123,262   $ 103,104  
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic $ 0.47     $ 0.35     $ 1.66   $ 1.40  
Diluted $ 0.46     $ 0.35     $ 1.65   $ 1.40  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic   74,309,970       73,847,371       74,113,591     73,724,341  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   74,565,589       73,943,318       74,438,332     73,872,828  

* The Company reclassified $30.5 million representing the full year of 2023 spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis during the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Expenses related to interest credited to customer accounts were recorded in spread-based expense in the prior year and were not material.


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net income $ 34,635     $ 25,593     $ 123,119     $ 103,261  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   9,467       8,008       35,544       31,149  
Interest (income) expense, net   (157 )     (66 )     (341 )     541  
Deferred income taxes   (9,132 )     (6,673 )     (9,132 )     (6,673 )
Share-based compensation   4,126       3,780       16,388       13,876  
Debt acquisition cost write-down               92       130  
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:              
Fees and other receivables, net   (855 )     (3,380 )     (1,734 )     (10,718 )
Receivables from related party               480       568  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (3,014 )     (4,386 )     4,737       2,346  
Income tax receivable and payable, net   (27,506 )     9,414       (1,486 )     6,073  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities   7,681       12,412       7,006       (252 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   15,245       44,702       174,673       140,301  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Purchase of Adhesion Wealth, net of cash received         (43,861 )     (3,000 )     (43,861 )
Purchase of convertible notes   (1,159 )     (1,700 )     (5,434 )     (10,300 )
Purchase of investments   (393 )     (481 )     (2,329 )     (2,692 )
Sale of investments   167       534       456       918  
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,698 )     (1,621 )     (2,853 )     (3,061 )
Purchase of computer software   (9,602 )     (9,947 )     (41,473 )     (35,996 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (12,685 )     (57,076 )     (54,633 )     (94,992 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net                     122,508  
Payments on revolving credit facility               (50,000 )     (115,000 )
Payments on term loan         (1,562 )     (25,000 )     (6,250 )
Proceeds from credit facility draw down               50,000        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,366             1,366        
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   1,366       (1,562 )     (23,634 )     1,258  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   3,926       (13,936 )     96,406       46,567  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   228,754       150,210       136,274       89,707  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 232,680     $ 136,274     $ 232,680     $ 136,274  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION              
Income taxes paid, net $ 47,558     $ 7,461     $ 54,520     $ 33,637  
Interest paid $ 2,110     $ 1,373     $ 9,947     $ 4,087  
Non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities:              
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $     $ 379     $ 3,360     $ 3,775  
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $     $ 379     $ 3,360     $ 3,775  
Non-cash change in fair value of convertible notes $ 143     $ (157 )   $ 143     $ (157 )

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, conversions, as well as other non-recurring litigation costs can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands except for percentages)     2023       2022     2023     2022  
Net income   $ 34,635     $ 25,593     21.9 %   15.6 %
Provision for income taxes     11,202       11,059     7.1 %   6.7 %
Interest income     (3,617 )     (1,557 )   (2.3)%   (1.0)%
Interest expense     2,319       2,313     1.4 %   1.4 %
Amortization and depreciation     9,467       8,008     6.0 %   4.9 %
EBITDA   $ 54,006     $ 45,416     34.1 %   27.6 %
Share-based compensation(1)     4,126       3,780     2.6 %   2.3 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     4,817       1,818     3.0 %   1.1 %
Acquisition expenses(3)     959       2,098     0.6 %   1.3 %
Business continuity plan(4)           (173 )       (0.1)%
Other (income) expense, net     (79 )     (60 )        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 63,829     $ 52,879     40.3 %   32.2 %


  Year Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands except for percentages)   2023       2022     2023     2022  
Net income $ 123,119     $ 103,261     17.4 %   16.7 %
Provision for income taxes   44,347       33,499     6.3 %   5.4 %
Interest income   (11,363 )     (2,664 )   (1.6)%   (0.4)%
Interest expense   9,108       6,520     1.3 %   1.1 %
Amortization and depreciation   35,544       31,149     5.0 %   5.0 %
EBITDA $ 200,755     $ 171,765     28.4 %   27.8 %
Share-based compensation(1)   16,388       13,876     2.3 %   2.2 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)   12,944       10,418     1.8 %   1.7 %
Acquisition expenses(3)   1,327       3,411     0.1 %   0.6 %
Business continuity plan(4)   (6 )     61          
SEC settlement(5)   18,327           2.6 %    
Other (income) expense, net   (265 )     135          
Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,470     $ 199,666     35.2 %   32.3 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit, stock option and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(5) “SEC settlement” represents the amount paid by us pursuant to our settlement with the SEC discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 4,126     $     $ 4,126     $ 3,780     $     $ 3,780  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     2,534       2,283       4,817       1,512       306       1,818  
Acquisition expenses(3)     839       120       959       4       2,094       2,098  
Business continuity plan(4)                             (173 )     (173 )
Other (income) expense, net           (79 )     (79 )           (60 )     (60 )
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 7,499     $ 2,324     $ 9,823     $ 5,296     $ 2,167     $ 7,463  


    Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in percentages)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   2.6 %       2.6 %   2.3 %       2.3 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)   1.6 %   1.4 %   3.0 %   0.9 %   0.2 %   1.1 %
Acquisition expenses(3)   0.5 %   0.1 %   0.6 %       1.3 %   1.3 %
Business continuity plan(4)                   (0.1)%   (0.1)%
Other (income) expense, net                        
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %   4.7 %   1.5 %   6.2 %   3.2 %   1.4 %   4.6 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit, stock option and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.

  Year Ended December 31, 2023   Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands) Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1) $ 16,388     $     $ 16,388     $ 13,876     $     $ 13,876  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)   5,904       7,040       12,944       4,335       6,083       10,418  
Acquisition expenses(3)   939       388       1,327             3,411       3,411  
Business continuity plan(4)         (6 )     (6 )     (2 )     63       61  
SEC settlement(5)         18,327       18,327                    
Other (income) expense, net         (265 )     (265 )           135       135  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 23,231     $ 25,484     $ 48,715     $ 18,209     $ 9,692     $ 27,901  


  Year Ended December 31, 2023   Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in percentages) Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1) 2.3 %       2.3 %   2.2 %       2.2 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.8 %   1.0 %   1.8 %   0.7 %   1.0 %   1.7 %
Acquisition expenses(3) 0.1 %       0.1 %       0.6 %   0.6 %
Business continuity plan(4)                      
SEC settlement(5)     2.6 %   2.6 %            
Other (income) expense, net                      
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 3.2 %   3.6 %   6.8 %   2.9 %   1.6 %   4.5 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit, stock option and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(5) “SEC settlement” represents the amount paid by us pursuant to our settlement with the SEC discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue $ 141,268     $ 124,684     $ 553,483     $ 534,182  
Spread-based revenue(4)   7,399       33,144       120,262       63,409  
Subscription-based revenue   4,051       3,317       15,179       13,020  
Other revenue   5,465       2,988       19,575       7,695  
Total revenue   158,183       164,133       708,499       618,306  
Operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses   42,550       35,671       162,420       154,100  
Spread-based expenses(4)   (21,808 )     4,994       1,244       8,182  
Adjusted employee compensation(1)   41,494       39,182       167,385       148,121  
Adjusted general and operating expenses(1)   23,573       23,927       93,227       85,800  
Adjusted professional fees(1)   5,287       6,101       24,505       19,951  
Adjusted depreciation and amortization(2)   7,287       6,198       26,829       24,153  
Total adjusted operating expenses   98,383       116,073       475,610       440,307  
Interest expense   2,319       2,313       9,108       6,520  
Adjusted other (income) expenses, net(1)   (359 )     (178 )     (1,115 )     (178 )
Adjusted income before income taxes   57,840       45,925       224,896       171,657  
Adjusted provision for income taxes(3)   13,883       11,650       53,976       41,198  
Adjusted net income $ 43,957     $ 34,275     $ 170,920     $ 130,459  
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.59     $ 0.46     $ 2.30     $ 1.77  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   74,565,589       74,943,318       74,438,332       73,872,828  

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
(4) The Company reclassified $30.5 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Expenses related to interest credited to customer accounts were recorded in spread-based expense in prior periods and were not material.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited).

  Three months ended December 31, 2023   Three months ended December 31, 2022
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted   GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Revenue:                      
Asset-based revenue $ 141,268     $     $ 141,268     $ 124,684     $     $ 124,684  
Spread-based revenue(4)   7,399             7,399       33,144             33,144  
Subscription-based revenue   4,051             4,051       3,317             3,317  
Other revenue   5,465             5,465       2,988             2,988  
Total revenue   158,183             158,183       164,133             164,133  
Operating expenses:                      
Asset-based expenses   42,550             42,550       35,671             35,671  
Spread-based expenses(4)   (21,808 )           (21,808 )     4,994             4,994  
Employee compensation(1)   48,993       (7,499 )     41,494       44,478       (5,296 )     39,182  
General and operating expenses(1)   25,545       (1,972 )     23,573       24,173       (246 )     23,927  
Professional fees(1)   5,718       (431 )     5,287       8,082       (1,981 )     6,101  
Depreciation and amortization(2)   9,467       (2,180 )     7,287       8,008       (1,810 )     6,198  
Total operating expenses   110,465       (12,082 )     98,383       125,406       (9,333 )     116,073  
Interest expense   2,319             2,319       2,313             2,313  
Other expenses, net(1)   (438 )     79       (359 )     (238 )     60       (178 )
Income before income taxes   45,837       12,003       57,840       36,652       9,273       45,925  
Provision for income taxes(3)   11,202       2,681       13,883       11,059       591       11,650  
Net income $ 34,635         $ 43,957     $ 25,593         $ 34,275  

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
(4) The Company reclassified $30.5 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Expenses related to interest credited to customer accounts were recorded in spread-based expense in prior periods and were not material.

  Year Ended December 31, 2023   Year Ended December 31, 2022
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted   GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Revenue:                      
Asset-based revenue $ 553,483   $     $ 553,483     $ 534,182     $     $ 534,182  
Spread-based revenue(4)   120,262           120,262       63,409             63,409  
Subscription-based revenue   15,179           15,179       13,020             13,020  
Other revenue   19,575           19,575       7,695             7,695  
Total revenue   708,499           708,499       618,306             618,306  
Operating expenses:                      
Asset-based expenses   162,420           162,420       154,100             154,100  
Spread-based expenses(4)   1,244           1,244       8,182             8,182  
Employee compensation(1)   190,616     (23,231 )     167,385       166,330       (18,209 )     148,121  
General and operating expenses(1)   98,302     (5,075 )     93,227       90,122       (4,322 )     85,800  
Professional fees(1)   26,852     (2,347 )     24,505       25,186       (5,235 )     19,951  
Depreciation and amortization(2)   35,544     (8,715 )     26,829       31,149       (6,996 )     24,153  
Total operating expenses   514,978     (39,368 )     475,610       475,069       (34,762 )     440,307  
Interest expense   9,108           9,108       6,520             6,520  
Other expenses, net(1)   16,947     (18,062 )     (1,115 )     (43 )     (135 )     (178 )
Income before income taxes   167,466     57,430       224,896       136,760       34,897       171,657  
Provision for income taxes(3)   44,347     9,629       53,976       33,499       7,699       41,198  
Net income $ 123,119       $ 170,920     $ 103,261         $ 130,459  

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.
(4) The Company reclassified $30.5 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Expenses related to interest credited to customer accounts were recorded in spread-based expense in prior periods and were not material.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Net income           $ 34,635             $ 25,593  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 2,180       2,180     $     $ 1,810       1,810  
Expense adjustments(2)     3,373       2,403       5,776       1,516       2,227       3,743  
Share-based compensation     4,126             4,126       3,780             3,780  
Other (income) expense, net           (79 )     (79 )           (60 )     (60 )
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (1,799 )     (882 )     (2,681 )     (1,335 )     744       (591 )
Adjusted net income   $ 5,700     $ 3,622     $ 43,957     $ 3,961     $ 4,721     $ 34,275  


    Year Ended December 31, 2023   Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Net income           $ 123,119             $ 103,261  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 8,715       8,715     $     $ 6,996       6,996  
Expense adjustments(2)     6,843       25,749       32,592       4,333       9,557       13,890  
Share-based compensation     16,388             16,388       13,876             13,876  
Other (income) expense, net           (265 )     (265 )           135       135  
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (5,575 )     (4,054 )     (9,629 )     (4,370 )     (3,329 )     (7,699 )
Adjusted net income   $ 17,656     $ 30,145     $ 170,920     $ 13,839     $ 13,359     $ 130,459  

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com 

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com 

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

AssetMark Reports $108.9B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more