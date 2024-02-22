Sequentur Named to CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List as ‘Pioneer 250’ Honoree for Third Consecutive Year
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in CRN's MSP 500 list for 2024. Sequentur has been recognized in the Pioneer 250 category, joining a select group of MSPs recognized for their expertise in delivering top-tier Managed IT Services.
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, annually ranks the top MSPs across North America. The MSP 500 list acknowledges the top technology providers whose forward-thinking approach to providing Managed IT Services is reshaping the IT channel landscape. This marks the third consecutive year that Sequentur has received this prestigious honor.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as a Pioneer 250 honoree on the MSP 500 list for 2024," said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. "This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients with innovative technology solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value."
This prestigious accolade underscores Sequentur's position as a trusted technology partner for businesses seeking reliable, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions.
For more information about Sequentur and its Managed IT Services, visit www.sequentur.com.
