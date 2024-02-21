Pulmonx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 ended December 31, 2023.



Recent Highlights

Delivered $68.7 million in worldwide revenue for the full year of 2023, a 28% increase over the prior year

Achieved record worldwide revenue of $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 25% increase over the same period last year and an increase of 23% in constant currency

Set new records of $13.7 million and $45.9 million in U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023, representing 45% and 41% year-over-year growth, respectively

Realized gross margin of 75% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 74% for the full year of 2023

Added 14 new Zephyr Valve U.S. treatment centers in the fourth quarter 2023

Received Food and Drug Administration approval to commence CONVERT II pivotal study for AeriSeal System

“Our performance throughout 2023 consistently demonstrated the success of our focused U.S. commercial strategy and our ability to further expand access to our Zephyr Valve treatment within our substantial addressable patient population. Our success, particularly in the U.S., leaves us confident that our business is better positioned than ever for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Glen French, President & Chief Executive Officer. “In 2024, we look forward to further expanding and strengthening our account base.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total worldwide revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $19.3 million, a 25% increase from $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 23% on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $13.7 million, a 45% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. International revenue was $5.6 million, a 7% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 12% decrease on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $14.4 million, a 29% increase compared to $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 75%, an increase from 73% for the same period in 2022, reflecting benefits from production efficiencies and improved pricing.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $28.3 million, compared to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 10%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to continued investments in our commercial activities and higher stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.9 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million compared to $9.8 million for the same period in 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total worldwide revenue for the full year of 2023 was $68.7 million, a 28% increase from $53.7 million for the full year of 2022 and an increase of 28% on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $45.9 million, a 41% increase from $32.5 million for the full year of 2022. International revenue was $22.8 million, an 8% increase from $21.2 million for the full year of 2022, and a 6% increase on a constant currency basis. The growth in revenue reflects continued commercial momentum and adoption of Zephyr Valve procedures.

Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $50.8 million, a 27% increase compared to $39.9 million for the full year of 2022. Gross margin for the full year of 2023 was 74%, approximately flat compared to the prior full year.

Operating expenses for the full year of 2023 were $112.7 million, compared to $98.5 million for the full year of 2022, representing an increase of 14%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to continued investments in our commercial activities, clinical development costs related to our AeriSeal program, legal expenses, and higher stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss for the full year of 2023 was $60.8 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to a net loss of $58.9 million, or $1.59 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year of 2023 was $39.0 million compared to $41.1 million for the full year of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $131.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Pulmonx expects revenue for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $81 million to $84 million.

The Company expects gross margin for the full year 2024 to fall within the range of 74% to 75%.

Pulmonx expects total operating expenses for the full year 2024 to fall within the range of $132 million to $134 million, inclusive of approximately $30 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Pulmonx’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, Pulmonx provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Pulmonx’s business.

Constant currency calculations show reported current period revenues as if the foreign exchange rates remain the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year period. Pulmonx uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance. Pulmonx calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using foreign currency exchange rates from the applicable comparable period in the prior year. Pulmonx generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant currency basis. Pulmonx believes the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand its operating results and evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Pulmonx generally uses constant currency to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Pulmonx’s historical operating results.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation and may also exclude certain non-recurring, irregular or one-time items not reflective of our ongoing core business operations. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for strategic and annual operating planning. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as a supplement in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by Pulmonx should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease the company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company's definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our commercial strategy to boost workflow efficiencies across our account base, our expectations regarding account activity and productivity, advancement of our AeriSeal clinical development program toward commencement of our U.S. clinical trial, the timing of trial enrollment and data results from the CONVERT II trial and our possible or assumed future results of operations, including long-term outlook, descriptions of our revenues, total operating expenses, gross margin, profitability, guidance for full year 2024, commercial momentum, physician engagement and awareness of the benefits of the Zephyr Valve, the ability to expand and strengthen our account base and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 3, 2023, available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Pulmonx Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 19,278 $ 15,425 $ 68,675 $ 53,662 Cost of goods sold 4,878 4,241 17,923 13,797 Gross profit 14,400 11,184 50,752 39,865 Operating expenses Research and development 3,896 3,903 18,080 15,397 Selling, general and administrative 24,423 21,908 94,607 83,105 Total operating expenses 28,319 25,811 112,687 98,502 Loss from operations (13,919 ) (14,627 ) (61,935 ) (58,637 ) Interest income 1,541 748 5,568 1,529 Interest expense (905 ) (359 ) (3,232 ) (1,066 ) Other income (expense), net (357 ) 201 (673 ) (396 ) Net loss before tax (13,640 ) (14,037 ) (60,272 ) (58,570 ) Income tax expense 248 246 571 353 Net loss $ (13,888 ) $ (14,283 ) $ (60,843 ) $ (58,923 )

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 38,377,404 37,379,644 37,974,567 37,096,541





Pulmonx Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,547 $ 101,736 Restricted cash 237 231 Short-term marketable securities 33,555 39,402 Accounts receivable, net 12,105 8,677 Inventory 16,743 14,564 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,235 4,343 Total current assets 150,422 168,953 Long-term marketable securities 14,390 5,924 Long-term inventory 2,580 5,283 Property and equipment, net 4,028 4,694 Goodwill 2,333 2,333 Intangible assets, net 31 154 Right of use assets 3,406 5,806 Other long-term assets 591 529 Total assets $ 177,781 $ 193,676

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,497 $ 1,758 Accrued liabilities 16,234 13,276 Income taxes payable 93 19 Deferred revenue 104 120 Short-term debt 2,155 90 Current lease liabilities 3,074 3,229 Total current liabilities 23,157 18,492 Deferred tax liability 114 94 Long-term lease liabilities 1,106 3,849 Long-term debt 35,089 17,234 Total liabilities 59,466 39,669 Stockholders' equity Common stock 39 38 Additional paid-in capital 526,797 502,712 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,640 1,575 Accumulated deficit (411,161 ) (350,318 ) Total stockholders' equity 118,315 154,007 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 177,781 $ 193,676





Pulmonx Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Revenue % Change to Constant Currency Revenue % Change (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change FX Impact % Constant Currency % Change United States $ 13,720 $ 9,455 45.1 % — % 45.1 % International 5,558 5,970 (6.9 )% 5.0 % (11.9 )% Total $ 19,278 $ 15,425 25.0 % 2.0 % 23.0 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change FX Impact % Constant Currency % Change United States $ 45,917 $ 32,486 41.3 % — % 41.3 % International 22,758 21,176 7.5 % 1.3 % 6.2 % Total $ 68,675 $ 53,662 28.0 % 0.5 % 27.5 %



