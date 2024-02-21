Submit Release
Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

  • U.S. market for portfolio supply continues strong growth
  • Global portfolio purchases in 2023 up 34% to $1,074 million with a record $815 million in the U.S.
  • Encore expects portfolio purchases and collections to grow in 2024

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“For the debt buying industry as a whole, 2023 was a year characterized by continued rapid growth of portfolio supply in the U.S. contrasted by slower growth in the U.K. and Europe. In addition, all debt buyers now face higher funding costs,” said Ashish Masih, Encore’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined approach to purchasing portfolios and the flexibility of our global balance sheet have allowed us to redirect our capital deployment to higher return opportunities in the U.S., consistent with our well-established strategic focus. In fact, 76% of our portfolio purchasing in 2023 was allocated to the U.S. market compared to 56% five years ago. As a result of this focus, we believe Encore has emerged from 2023 in a stronger competitive position and a clear leader in the industry.”

“Continued increases in lending by banks coupled with rising delinquencies and charge-offs led to an exceptional purchasing environment in the U.S. market with record supply for non-performing loan portfolios in 2023. As a result, our largest business, MCM, increased U.S. portfolio purchases in 2023 to a record $815 million, which helped increase Encore’s global portfolio purchases by 34% for the year. In terms of consumer behavior, we are observing a more normal, stable environment in the U.S. that is similar to the pre-pandemic years, most notably in terms of payment plan performance.”

“For our Cabot business in the U.K. and Europe, we have maintained our purchasing discipline in the face of portfolio pricing that we believe still does not yet fully reflect higher funding costs. Against this backdrop we remain patient, choosing to deploy at currently low levels until the returns in Cabot’s markets become more attractive.”

“Our reported financial results in 2023, and in particular our net loss of $206 million dollars, or ($8.72) per share, were not indicative of the underlying strength of our business due to certain non-cash charges, the largest of which was a $238 million goodwill impairment. This charge was the result of our annual test for goodwill and was primarily driven by persistently low purchasing by our Cabot business and a sustained decline in debt purchasing industry valuations. This charge has no impact on our liquidity, on our ability to purchase portfolios, on our capability to collect on portfolios we have already purchased, or on our outlook for the business.”

“Looking ahead, our priorities in 2024 remain unchanged. We are guided by our three pillar strategy and focused on our balance sheet objectives and capital allocation priorities. Anchored by a robust pipeline of supply in the U.S., where we already have $230 million of committed portfolio purchases for the first quarter, we expect our portfolio purchases and collections to grow in 2024. Encore is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead,” continued Masih.

Available capacity under Encore’s global senior facility was $364 million at the end of 2023. In addition, Encore ended the year with $142 million of non-client cash on the balance sheet.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2023:

  Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2023
   2022   Change
Collections $ 1,862,567     $ 1,911,537   (3 )%
Revenues $ 1,222,680     $ 1,398,347   (13 )%
Portfolio purchases(1) $ 1,073,812     $ 800,507   34 %
Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 8,191,913     $ 7,555,003   8 %
Operating expenses $ 1,206,145     $ 936,173   29 %
GAAP net (loss) income $ (206,492 )   $ 194,564   (206 )%
GAAP (loss) income per share $ (8.72 )   $ 7.46   (217 )%

__________________

(1)   Includes U.S. purchases of $814.6 million and $556.0 million, and Europe purchases of $259.3 million and $244.5 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Key Impacts for the Full Year of 2023:

  Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except earnings per share impact) 2023
   EPS Impact(1)
Goodwill impairment $ (238,200 )   $ (10.06 )
Impairment of intangible assets $ (18,726 )   $ (0.79 )
Charges related to Cabot headcount reduction in Q1 2023(2) $ (6,077 )   $ (0.26 )
Recoveries below forecast $ (33,405 )   $ (1.17 )
Changes in expected future recoveries $ (49,125 )   $ (1.74 )
Total impacts $ (345,533 )   $ (14.02 )

__________________

(1)   Basic share count was used to calculate EPS impacts.

(2)   Impact of $6M charge related to Cabot headcount reduction in Q1 2023 is different in Q1 2023 versus full-year 2023 due to differences in share count and tax treatment.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023:

  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2023
   2022
   Change
Collections $ 458,350     $ 436,156     5 %
Revenues $ 277,387     $ 233,996     19 %
Portfolio purchases(1) $ 292,497     $ 225,343     30 %
Operating expenses $ 494,580     $ 236,301     109 %
GAAP net loss $ (270,762 )   $ (73,118 )   270 %
GAAP loss per share $ (11.40 )   $ (3.11 )   267 %

__________________

(1)   Includes U.S. purchases of $208.5 million and $168.9 million, and Europe purchases of $84.0 million and $56.4 million in Q4 2023 and Q4 2022, respectively.

Key Impacts for the Fourth Quarter of 2023:

  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except earnings per share impact)
2023
   EPS Impact(1)
Goodwill impairment $ (238,200 )   $ (10.03 )
Impairment of intangible assets $ (18,726 )   $ (0.79 )
Recoveries below forecast $ (13,296 )   $ (0.47 )
Changes in expected future recoveries $ (39,180 )   $ (1.36 )
Total impacts $ (309,402 )   $ (12.65 )

__________________

(1)   Basic share count was used to calculate EPS impacts.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation today, February 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year results.

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation today, February 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year results.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has attached to this news release a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers. 

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, performance, business plans or prospects as well as statements regarding future supply, consumer behavior, or macroeconomic environment. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Bruce Thomas
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
 
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)
 
  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,364     $ 143,912  
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   3,468,432       3,088,261  
Property and equipment, net   103,959       113,900  
Other assets   293,256       341,073  
Goodwill   606,475       821,214  
Total assets $ 4,630,486     $ 4,508,360  
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 189,928     $ 198,217  
Borrowings   3,318,031       2,898,821  
Other liabilities   185,989       231,695  
Total liabilities   3,693,948       3,328,733  
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,545 shares and 23,323 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   235       233  
Additional paid-in capital   11,052        
Accumulated earnings   1,049,171       1,278,210  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (123,920 )     (98,816 )
Total stockholders’ equity   936,538       1,179,627  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,630,486     $ 4,508,360  
 

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

  December 31, 
2023 		  December 31, 
2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,472   $ 1,344
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   717,556     431,350
Other assets   19,358     3,627
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,854     150
Borrowings   494,925     423,522
Other liabilities   2,452     105
           


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
       
  (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenues              
Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 304,892     $ 294,755     $ 1,204,437     $ 1,202,361  
Changes in recoveries   (52,476 )     (86,148 )     (82,530 )     93,145  
Total debt purchasing revenue   252,416       208,607       1,121,907       1,295,506  
Servicing revenue   19,650       22,996       83,136       94,922  
Other revenues   5,321       2,393       17,637       7,919  
Total revenues   277,387       233,996       1,222,680       1,398,347  
Operating expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   96,760       90,058       391,532       375,135  
Cost of legal collections   56,727       54,188       224,252       217,944  
General and administrative expenses   36,809       40,023       144,862       145,798  
Other operating expenses   29,315       28,516       111,179       111,234  
Collection agency commissions   9,074       8,156       35,657       35,568  
Depreciation and amortization   8,969       11,285       41,737       46,419  
Goodwill impairment   238,200             238,200        
Impairment of intangible assets   18,726       4,075       18,726       4,075  
Total operating expenses   494,580       236,301       1,206,145       936,173  
(Loss) income from operations   (217,193 )     (2,305 )     16,535       462,174  
Other expense              
Interest expense   (54,501 )     (42,313 )     (201,877 )     (153,308 )
Other (expense) income   (2 )     (1,269 )     5,078       2,123  
Total other expense   (54,503 )     (43,582 )     (196,799 )     (151,185 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (271,696 )     (45,887 )     (180,264 )     310,989  
Benefit (provision) for income taxes   934       (27,231 )     (26,228 )     (116,425 )
Net (loss) income $ (270,762 )   $ (73,118 )   $ (206,492 )   $ 194,564  
               
(Loss) income per share:              
Basic $ (11.40 )   $ (3.11 )   $ (8.72 )   $ 8.06  
Diluted $ (11.40 )   $ (3.11 )   $ (8.72 )   $ 7.46  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   23,741       23,544       23,670       24,142  
Diluted   23,741       23,544       23,670       26,092  
                               


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2021
Operating activities:          
Net (loss) income $ (206,492 )   $ 194,564     $ 351,201  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization   41,737       46,419       50,079  
Other non-cash interest expense, net   17,160       15,875       17,785  
Stock-based compensation expense   13,854       15,402       18,330  
Deferred income taxes   (55,916 )     46,410       35,371  
Goodwill impairment   238,200              
Impairment of intangible assets   18,726       4,075        
Changes in recoveries   82,530       (93,145 )     (199,136 )
Other, net   (2,259 )     18,798       26,430  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities          
Other assets   15,894       (6,722 )     38,941  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities   (10,443 )     (30,995 )     (35,948 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   152,991       210,681       303,053  
Investing activities:          
Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs   (1,060,206 )     (790,569 )     (657,280 )
Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net   658,130       709,176       1,019,629  
Purchases of real estate owned   (26,901 )     (39,340 )     (17,090 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (24,807 )     (37,224 )     (33,372 )
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned   52,636       27,722       31,159  
Other, net   (793 )           (3,150 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (401,941 )     (130,235 )     339,896  
Financing activities:          
Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs   (13,707 )     (1,659 )     (11,963 )
Proceeds from credit facilities   1,196,046       779,513       821,931  
Repayment of credit facilities   (989,627 )     (515,703 )     (896,418 )
Proceeds from senior secured notes   104,188             353,747  
Repayment of senior secured notes   (39,080 )     (39,080 )     (359,175 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes   230,000              
Repayment of convertible senior notes   (212,480 )     (221,153 )     (161,000 )
Repurchase and retirement of common stock         (87,006 )     (390,606 )
Other, net   (7,040 )     (22,357 )     (12,208 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   268,300       (107,445 )     (655,692 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   19,350       (26,999 )     (12,743 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (4,898 )     (18,734 )     13,204  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   143,912       189,645       189,184  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 158,364     $ 143,912     $ 189,645  
           
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:          
Cash paid for interest $ 163,815     $ 131,391     $ 132,400  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds   68,522       71,276       42,039  
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:          
Investment in receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 7,957     $ 1,903     $ 768  
Property and equipment acquired through finance leases   234       3,273       2,664  
                       


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
 
Adjusted EBITDA
 
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
2023   2022   2023   2022
GAAP net (loss) income, as reported $ (270,762 )   $ (73,118 )   $ (206,492 )   $ 194,564  
Adjustments:              
Interest expense   54,501       42,313       201,877       153,308  
Interest income   (1,364 )           (4,746 )     (1,774 )
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (934 )     27,231       26,228       116,425  
Depreciation and amortization   8,969       11,285       41,737       46,419  
Net loss (gain) on derivative instruments(1)   342             (3,170 )      
Stock-based compensation expense   2,837       3,171       13,854       15,402  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2)   827       34       7,401       1,213  
Goodwill Impairment(3)   238,200             238,200        
Impairment for Intangibles(3)   18,726       4,075       18,726       4,075  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,342     $ 14,991     $ 333,615     $ 529,632  
Collections applied to principal balance(4) $ 213,769     $ 232,420     $ 776,280     $ 635,262  

________________________

(1)   Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations.

(2)   Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(3)   During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $238.2 million and an impairment of intangible assets of $18.7 million. We recorded a non-cash impairment of intangible assets of $4.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. We believe these non-cash impairment charges are not indicative of ongoing operations, therefore adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results. Refer to “Note 15: Goodwill and Identified Intangible Assets” to our consolidated financial statements for further details.

(4)   Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and related activities. A reconciliation of “collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2023.

 


Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

