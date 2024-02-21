Avanti Communications Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Telesat as Part of New Multi-Orbit Strategy

The partnership will bolster Avanti’s fully integrated offer with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capabilities

LONDON and OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanti Communications (“Avanti”) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), to test and develop LEO services as part of its global strategy to deliver bespoke, multi-orbit solutions to customers at scale.



Avanti plans to incorporate Telesat’s Lightspeed™ services into its network to provide affordable, high quality broadband connectivity worldwide. Telesat’s innovative global network is composed of 198 state-of-the-art LEO satellites that are seamlessly integrated with on-ground networks.

Avanti is investing heavily in strategic partnerships and its managed services to meet customers’ requirements in an evolving industry where demand for capacity is growing. Avanti’s first low-latency LEO constellation agreement will support the execution of Avanti’s new strategy, which is built on a “customer pull” vs. “technology push” model.

The collaboration will be optimised to serve the critical connectivity requirements of Avanti’s enterprise and government customers once the Telesat Lightspeed constellation is operational in 2027.

Toby Robinson, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Avanti, said: “Avanti has already transformed into a customer-led business and will now embark on the next phase of its journey to meet customers’ requirements with multi-orbit solutions tailored to individual needs. The Telesat Lightspeed service will specifically target our enterprise and government customers, enabling us to deliver on our commitment to cater to the most complex requirements while maintaining the high performance, reliability and quality of service our customers expect.”

Glenn Katz, Chief Commercial officer at Telesat, said: “We are delighted to work with partners like Avanti, who recognize the unique value and innovation that Telesat Lightspeed provides for resilient, global connectivity. Integration of Avanti’s EMEA terrestrial infrastructure into the Telesat Lightspeed network provides promising synergies and optimizations for both organizations.”

Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, Telesat will explore combining Avanti’s landing stations, Points of Presences (PoPs), terrestrial connectivity, site hosting and management services as part of its global terrestrial infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with the Telesat Lightspeed satellite network.

About Avanti

Avanti Communications (“Avanti”) is a global multi-orbit provider of fully integrated connectivity services and solutions.

With a mission to help the world become better connected, Avanti is the leading Ka-band high-throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Avanti leverages its satellite technology to create custom solutions that protect communities and unlock opportunities for individuals, communities, businesses, and governments all over the world.

As a global business, Avanti is able to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions worldwide, even in the most challenging of locations. It uses its scale and expertise to connect those in hard-to-reach rural areas, improving access to education and helping to create a safe environment for people to live and work.

Founded in 2002, Avanti operates a fleet of four Ka-band HYLAS satellites that offer 50Ghz capacity and a secure ground network of seven Gateway Earth Stations. This has the power to connect more than 1.7 billion people across 118 countries.

For more information, please visit avanti.space.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us @Telesat on X, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

