Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Kennebec County

The State of Maine and FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Kennebec County. The DRC is a temporary facility established to help survivors recover from the severe storm and flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023.

Kennebec County

Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield Rd., Manchester

This location will be open through March 4.

All centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week unless otherwise noted. Other DRC locations include:

Franklin County

University of Maine – Roberts Learning Center, 270 Main St., Farmington

Oxford County

Rumford Municipal Building, 150 River St., Rumford

Somerset County

Somerset County Emergency Operations Center, 4 County Dr., Skowhegan

Androscoggin County

Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.