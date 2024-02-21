02/16/24 – FOREST SLACKLINE THAT CREATED POTENTIAL AIR SAFETY HAZARD REMOVED

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 16, 2024

FOREST SLACKLINE THAT CREATED POTENTIAL AIR SAFETY HAZARD REMOVED

(HONOLULU) – The same day O‘ahu slack line aficionados became aware of concerns about lines strung high in the trees behind Sunset Elementary School, they were removed.

The twin lines, put up sometime in January behind the north shore O‘ahu school, attracted a crowd when a man was spotted walking across one of them. Images of his high wire walk appeared in social media and on a local television station.

DLNR determined the lines were put up in the Pūpūkea-Paumalu Forest Reserve and while no rules or laws appear to have been broken, the existence of the lines caught the attention of the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

“Due to the location of rescue-related emergencies, the Honolulu Fire Department’s flight operations are primarily at low altitude in valleys or on ridgelines. Unmarked wires or lines in the path of the rescue helicopter present a very serious hazard to search and rescue personnel that can result in injury or worse, death,” HFD said, in a statement.

“We would like to ask for the community’s assistance in keeping our personnel safe by not placing permanent or temporary wires or lines in areas that can affect search and rescue operations.”

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Chief Jason Redulla added, “This is a clear example of recreationalists not considering the impacts of their activities. A pilot flying at low altitude may not have the time to maneuver fast enough to avoid a potential strike. Lines like these could not only impact HFD helicopters, but also military and tour aircraft. We really want to encourage slackliners and others to think through their actions, so as not to endanger lives.”

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

[email protected]