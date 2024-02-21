TheLuxeList.com Features Bagatelle, a Restaurant Evoking the French Mediterranean in Miami's South Beach

© Kris Tamburello

Deliciously Audacious: Bagatelle Miami exudes Southern France’s joie de vivre and epicurean spirit

This culinary sanctuary, nestled within an Art Deco landmark, is elevating the city’s dining and nightlife scene to exciting heights from one tasty—and perfectly over-the-top—destination.” — Merilee Kern, MBA

For those desiring to have more than a meal and, instead, experience an all-encompassing epicurean adventure should look no further than Bagatelle in the South Beach district of Miami. Situated within the iconic The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Bagatelle Miami is revolutionizing the region’s luxury dining scene by offering a fusion of French Mediterranean cuisine and lavish décor amidst an energetic and vibrant atmosphere that truly captures the essence of South Beach. This culinary sanctuary, nestled within an Art Deco landmark, is elevating the city’s dining and nightlife scene to exciting heights from one tasty—and perfectly over-the-top—destination.

Bagatelle, renowned worldwide for its French Mediterranean delicacies and lively ambiance, is led by the expertise of Corporate Executive Chef Rocco Seminara and Executive Chef Jimmy de Almeida. Together they have crafted a menu that infuses Miami flair into each dish. From mouthwatering starters like Eggplant Parmigiana in a Parmigiano Reggiano cream sauce and Yukon potato stuffed with pan seared foie gras with a truffle Albufera sauce, and a selection of available caviars, the experience starts off decidedly strong. The main course presents delicious confusion as all of the options tantalize. Even so, my personal penchant are the pasta entreés, with the Lobster Fettuccine with a basil infused shellfish broth prepped tableside—and the Tiny Raviolis " Del Plin" with Castelmagno cheese and topped with an abundance of freshly-shaved black truffle—paramount among them. To finish, whether you want something decadent like the Jivara chocolate pizzetta with caramelized hazelnuts—named a World Champion Pizza Dessert in 2019 by Manon Santi—or something light and refreshing like a Lychee Sorbet, there’s certainly something for every palate. Overall, the Bagatelle Miami menu on the whole offers a symphony of flavors combining top-quality ingredients with culinary ingenuity.

However this establishment goes far beyond offering expertly designed dishes. Here, it’s not just dinner; it’s a multi-sensory, wholly immersive gastro-tainment experience.

Beyond the Plate: A Holistic Experience

Bagatelle Miami offers more than a culinary adventure; it provides a complete journey where guests can groove to the beats, dance right at their tables and revel in an eclectic and vibrant musical program curated by talented DJs. This adds to Bagatelle’s trademark ambiance. Throughout the venue performers and dancers of various styles captivate your imagination while you savor premium spirits and indulge in elevated victuals. With its fusion of French Mediterranean cuisine, personalized service, lively entertainment and joie de vivre, Bagatelle Miami has become a one-of-a-kind destination making waves in Miami’s eclectic dining and nightlife scene.

A Feast for the Senses: Décor That Delights

Designed by acclaimed French designer Sam Baron, the 200-seat venue encompasses a conservatory, bar area, dining room well as a private dining space. Each area showcases Baron’s talent in blending Art Deco charm with Bagatelle’s lively spirit. The interiors feature a combination of greens and blues complemented by neutral tones, natural wood elements and elegant gold accents. Luxurious materials like marble and brass elevate the elegance of the space while creating an atmosphere that radiates warmth and conviviality.

Baron’s attention to detail can be seen in every aspect of the design, from the white canopy structure that pays homage to Miami’s architectural heritage to the intricate ceiling paneling in the welcoming lobby and lounge area. The main dining room boasts soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling curtains and a stunning collection of brass chandeliers that converge to create an extravagant yet intimate ambiance. Within this space, alcoves offer pockets of privacy while a cozy salon provides a retreat for patrons. Specially designed curved furnishings, luxurious velvet upholstery, delicate canework and exquisite brass accents pay tribute to French design traditions while still embracing a coastal lifestyle aesthetic.

Culinary Maestros Command the Kitchen

Leading the kitchen are virtuosos who excel in their craft. Corporate Executive Chef Rocco Seminara, who hails from Provence, brings flavors of Mediterranean cuisine to the forefront. With accolades like the Neptune prize in 2016 under his belt, Chef Rocco’s culinary journey has taken him through establishments such as Hôtel Martinez in Cannes and Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo. Collaborating with Chef Rocco is Executive Chef Jimmy de Almeida, whose global culinary background spans ...

