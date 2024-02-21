Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,199 in the last 365 days.

Prescribed burn planned for native grass areas on Clinton Parkway

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department will be conducting a prescribed burn on the native grass areas located along Clinton Parkway from Lawrence Avenue to Inverness Drive. A prescribed, or controlled, burn is used to control weeds and to maintain the native grasses without using pesticides. Prescribed burns also reduce fuel-loading to help protect against wildfires.

The prescribed burn will take place between February 26 and March 8, 2024, weather permitting.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations
City of Lawrence
785-764-8779
cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence  
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

You just read:

Prescribed burn planned for native grass areas on Clinton Parkway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more