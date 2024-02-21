Study Finds Significant Summer Reading Improvements in K-5 Students

A groundbreaking large-scale study over 3 years and 7,000 students found that an average of 2-4 months of learning growth was gained through reading intervention provided by the Kids Read Now (“KRN”) summer reading program.

The study revealed:

An 11.4 percentile point growth in reading scores of high-poverty students.

An average of 7 percentile points across the overall study.

The KRN program mailed self-selected books home coupled with hi-dosage parent engagement, according to the best practices proven by Science of Reading methodologies. The study further highlighted the cost-efficiency and broader reach of KRN's program which serves every student in grades K-5 at a cost of less than $55 per child. These results correlate to a previous study by Geoffrey Borman which showed that the KRN program was 98% as effective as traditional summer school at 3% of the cost.

These results show that pandemic reading losses are recoverable affordably,

and at scale, by KRN’s summer reading intervention.

The study was facilitated by the CML Insight platform, a state-of-the-art Causal AI tool, which has shown immense potential in performing retrospective studies to measure and identify effective educational interventions.

About Kids Read Now:

Kids Read Now is a nonprofit with a singular mission: to accelerate reading gains for K-5 students. Kids Read Now has partnered with school districts in 40 states to implement and manage summer and year-round reading programs that incorporate student choice and parental involvement, which has been shown to improve reading skills significantly.

About CML Insight:

CML Insight (Causal Machine Learning) is pioneering causal analytics for education and multiple industries by identifying cause and effect and measuring the impact of interventions. A SaaS application platform that goes beyond predictions and quickly provides transparent causal insights to suggest specific actions to improve organizational outcomes and KPIs directly.

