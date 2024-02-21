Where Humanity Meets Technology

Neuroscientist Dr. Poppy Crum takes the main stage at Inventures 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where does innovation come from? How are new technologies created? Dr. Poppy Crum , an eminent neuroscientist, is coming to INVENTURE$ 2024 (Inventures) to talk about these very things. She will be taking the main stage on Friday May 31, 2024 to deliver a keynote address called the Intersection of Humanity and Technology.



“Understanding where innovation comes from is critical to growing a strong tech sector and building a robust economy,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “I can’t think of a better way to conclude Inventures 2024, than for Dr. Poppy Crum to share her insights about the collision between humanity and technology. To be inspired and learn something completely new, be part of Inventures this year and join us in Calgary, May 29 – 31, 2024.”

Dr. Poppy Crum is a visionary futurist, neuroscientist, and innovator whose work sits at the intersection of technology advancement and human evolution. She is an adjunct professor in computer research at Stanford University where she is at the leading edge of how technology innovation in robotics, machine learning and AI, augmented reality, and sensor fusion combine with data that powers the planet to sustainably transform the industries that support how we live, what we eat, how we move, how we connect, and ultimately, our quality of life.

Previously, Dr. Crum was the Chief Scientist at Dolby Laboratories, a leading global innovator and developer of audio, imaging, and voice technologies, where she built new technologies that utilized human physiology to enhance the ways we interact with the world using a deep understanding of human behavior, personalized data, and immersive tech.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $749 at https://inventurescanada.com/

CONTACT

Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager, Media & Strategic Community Relations

Alberta Innovates

Cell: 587.572.4091

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f36f0d6c-df04-464d-9a6b-737dcb0b5183