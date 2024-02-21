Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Mapping Momentum Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation

Calcium Aluminate Cement Market

The refractory segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to retain its dominance through 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled “Calcium Aluminate Cement Market by Product Type (CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, CAC 70, CAC 80, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Refractory, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. The report indicates that the global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Key growth drivers include increased demand from the metallurgical industry and the water treatment sector. However, market growth is hindered by the availability of substitutes. Additionally, the adoption of green building practices presents an opportunity for market expansion.

The CAC 50 segment is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The other segments including CAC 90, Low-Cement CAC, and Insulating CAC held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for over one-third of the global calcium aluminate cement market revenue.

By end-use industry, the refractory segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to retain its dominance through 2032. However, the construction segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue leading the market in terms of revenue through 2032.

Key players in the market include CALUCEM, ALMATIS, CUMI, RWC, ZHENGZHOU DENGFENG SMELTING MATERIALS CO., LTD, CEMENTOS MOLINS, S.A., DENKA COMPANY LIMITED, HENAN SUNTEK INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., ABC SUPPLY CO., INC., and UNION CEMENT COMPANY.

The report offers a detailed analysis of these key players, including their business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves. The analysis showcases the competitive landscape of the global calcium aluminate cement market.

