Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Leads the Way with the New 2024 Ford F-150®

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is excited for the arrival of the new 2024 Ford F-150® pickup truck The F-150 is often equipped with smart technology to assist drivers in their everyday travels. Over the decades owners have been able to rely on the F-150's powerful engine to help them with heavy duty jobs, or drop the kids off at practice.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new 2024 Ford F-150® is hitting dealerships, including Don Hinds Ford, Inc. This truck has a long history with Ford Motor Company and many truck owners around the world. It is revered as one of the most dependable vehicles on the market in the automotive industry and continues to be so to this day.

With the new 2024 model truck, the Ford F-150 continues that world-famous legacy with stronger engines, new designs, and smarter features. Don Hinds Ford, inc. is proud to be an access point for customers to inquire and even purchase the latest models. With their own legacy of over 65 years, they remain in the highest esteem of their community providing high-quality vehicles, including the ever-popular F-150.

The Ford F-150: What's New?

When it comes to old reliable, it's hard to make something that's already great even better. However, Ford Motor Company has found a way to bring something new to the table without sacrificing what customers really want: a powerful and reliable truck that can be used for just about anything.

One of the most sought-after features of this vehicle is the incredible engine. Much like its predecessors, this truck can come in a V6 or a V8 option. However, it also has the Hybrid option for those who are environmentally conscious.

Don't forget about the all-electric F-150® Lightning™. This vehicle, with its 775 lb-ft of torque and on-board power supply, is capable of a wide range of tasks, such as providing power for a home during a power outage. However, the 2024 model has more to offer than just a powerful engine. In this year's model, Ford has added something rather innovative that truck owners might be particularly interested in.

Pro Access Tailgate

Every truck owner knows how versatile and handy their tailgate can be. Just pull that tailgate down, and it easily turns into a workbench or just a comfortable place to sit. However, as handy as that tailgate can be, it can get in the way of accessing equipment or tools that are just out of reach. Climbing up onto the tailgate to reach those tools and equipment and be cumbersome for many. That is why Ford has created the Pro Access Tailgate.

This tailgate design allows people to open a section of their tailgate to the side, much like a regular door. With its 100-degree full swing, this allows truck owners up to nineteen inches of extra space closer to their truck bed. This is the first truck in its class to have a tailgate of this design. Truck owners no longer have to take the time to move around their tailgate. With the Pro Access Tailgate, they can comfortably and conveniently get what they need.

Pro Power On Board

The Pro Power Onboard feature is perfect for those using their truck for work. This feature allows workers the ability to power their tools when needed, such as saws, hammer drills, sanders, and more. Drivers can use one of three power options including the 2.0kW, 2.4kW, and the 7.2kW. Apps such as the SYNC® 4 or the FordPass® App allow drivers to monitor their wattage usage.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Has the Scoop

The Ford F-150 has been a staple vehicle in Ford Motor Company's vehicle lineup for decades. For four decades, it has been the number-one-selling truck in America. People who are looking for more information about the newest F-150 can get in touch with Don Hinds Ford, Inc.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.

