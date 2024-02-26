TRENT & COMPANY UNVEILS NOMINATIONS FOR THE INAUGURAL "WELLIE" AWARDS, CELEBRATING WELLNESS IN CULTURE
Trent & Company, the first PR firm to focus on wellness, has announced the nominations for its first-ever "Wellie" Awards.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These awards aim to recognize outstanding contributions in books, films, shows, and more, that portray wellness in a positive light, enriching our cultural landscape.
The 2024 Wellie Award nominations span various categories, showcasing a diverse range of impactful and inspiring content:
Film:
• The Iron Claw is a conversation about depression, grief, substance abuse and toxic masculinity; a reminder of the generational divide on mental health and how we are becoming more aware of how to manage it.
• Poor Things explores the liberation from prejudices for women and encapsulates feminine sexual energy. It is also a force of positivity as Bella teaches us to fall in love with life again, which is very much needed coming out of the pandemic.
• Barbie encourages women to be resilient and strong under the weight of impossible expectations of being perfect. It’s a reminder that being you is enough, even for all the Kens out there.
Reality TV:
• Down to Earth with Zac Efron takes us on a journey around the world with wellness expert, Darin Olien, that explores healthy and sustainable ways to live. From forms of hydration to detoxification to oxygenation, there are many different resources humans can harness from this Earth to better our lives and the planet for generations to come. What we do mentally, physically and spiritually all effect our health and wellbeing.
• Golden Bachelor taught us that it’s never too late to fall in love again, that we all get second chances to improve our lives and that vulnerability is strength. Opening our minds and hearts and unshackling ourselves from limitations aid in our longevity.
Tv Series:
• Shrinking follows a grieving therapist named Jimmy who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. If you were triggered by this show, you are not alone. This show covers numerous mental health issues, from anxiety and depression to trauma and identity crisis, that need attention and care. Seeking a professional is a courageous step.
• Beef is about two strangers, Amy and Danny, whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud. This show has themes of anger, emptiness, the meaning of life, wealth, ethnicity and more. It resonates with the audience because people are generally fed up and seeking an outlet to let that all go. Before saying or doing anything rash, take deep breaths, connect with a trusted confidant and choose an exercise that calms you down.
• The Bear is about an award-winning chef, Carmen, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop. This show provides remarkable lessons on the art of innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, loyalty and trust. The pursuit of success can lead to burnout, isolation, and the erosion of our mental health. Say “Yes Chef!” to support and help.
Documentary:
• Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones takes members around the world to investigate the diet and lifestyles of those living the longest lives. This documentary passes along the wisdom of eating wisely, moving naturally, connecting with others and having a purpose or outlook.
• How to Change Your Mind explores the history and uses of psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline. The new science of psychedelics teaches us about consciousness, dying, addiction, depression and transcendence. Although there is much more to research, we see brain scans and learn studies on how psychedelics are helping.
• Take your Pills focuses on ADHD medication abuse by teens and young adults. It specifically looks at the popular medication, Adderall. Some parents may find the documentary alarming, but knowing the truth about ADHD medication abuse can help put the issue into perspective.
Novel:
• The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella is about an overworked management consultant named Finn who meets Sasha at a hotel where he is healing from his own severe work burnout. Themes of self-discovery, resilience and the power of connection.
• Wellness by Nathan Hill are the stories we tell about our lives and our loves, and how we sustain relationships throughout time with compassionate optimism.
• Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano follows the journey of a teenage girl who's a survivor. This novel teaches us how to cope with hardship and opens the door to what’s possible with love.
Memoir:
• Pageboy by Elliot Page is a memoir that explores the actor's journey of self-discovery and coming out as transgender. The book holds a powerful message for the LGBTQ+ community and that loving yourself and feeling comfortable in your skin is a priority.
• Love Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth by Pamela Anderson details her journey from small-town Canada to international fame. Building a safe and protective space brings you peace and fulfillment.
• The Woman in Me by Britney Spears is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood and hope.
Celebrity
• Ariana Grande is a singer songwriter who blasted to pop icon and who reinforces conversations about mental health and body dysmorphia.
• Beyoncé is a singer and influential feminist encompassing self-reliance, sexual confidence, representation, and economic empowerment. She is also a powerful advocate for change through her public charity foundation, BeyGOOD.
• Taylor Swift a singer who sheds light on issues within the industry and society at large, such as fostering reforms to recording, streaming and distribution, as well as drawing attention to artists' intellectual property, and sexism.
A panel of wellness publicists and journalists will carefully evaluate and deliberate on the nominations to determine the final winners. Voting closes on March 1, 2024. The winners in each category will be revealed on March 5, 2024.
Trent & Company is excited to celebrate and honor those who contribute to a culture of wellness, resilience, and positivity. By recognizing these outstanding works, the Wellie Awards aim to inspire and encourage creators to continue producing content that fosters a healthier and more balanced society.
