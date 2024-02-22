Birding Watching Added to Aggressor Adventures® Travel
Small-group birding expeditions in Sri Lanka and Nile River Valley offer five-star amenities.
For over 40 years, Aggressor Adventures has offered explorers, scuba divers and nature lovers the ultimate in small group expeditions - now we are applying our experience and passion to bird watching”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aggressor Adventures® now offers small-group, professionally-guided birding tours from Aggressor Signature Lodges in Sri Lanka and aboard the Aggressor Nile Queen II river cruiser in Egypt. Expeditions include deluxe accommodations, chef-prepared meals, visits to archeological sites and guided tours with expert birders and naturalists.
“For over 40 years, Aggressor Adventures has offered explorers, scuba divers and nature lovers the ultimate in small group expeditions and now we are applying our experience and passion to bird watching,” says Aggressor Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown. “Our guide-to-client ratio and dedication to service reflects a more intimate travel experience that birders are seeking.”
Northern Sri Lanka is one of the best places in the world for watching birds, where you may see a wide spectrum of resident and migratory birds on the island. Aggressor Signature Lodges seven-day, six-night packages include guided jeep tours in Sri Lanka’s Wilpattu, Minneriya and Kalawewa national wildlife parks. Sri Lanka is home up to 34 endemic bird species and over 450 recorded species. The parks are also home to elephant herds, jaguars, sloth bears and crocodiles. These small group adventures also include visits to the ancient city of Anuradhapura and Sigiriya Rock Fortress.
Egyptian birds like the Nile Valley Sunbird, Greater Painted-snipe, Red Avadavat and migrating raptors are a major attraction in the Nile River ecosystem. During six-day, five-night Aggressor Nile Queen II cruises, private guides accompany guests to parks, lakes and Egypt’s archeological treasures. Birding expeditions depart from Luxor and sail to Aswan taking in breathtaking views along Egypt’s Nile River Delta. Transportation to parks and historical sites is included.
For additional information, or reservations, visit aggressor.com or call 800-348-2628 or 1-706-993-2531.
About Aggressor Adventures
Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. To learn more, you may also visit Aggressor’s Media Hub, listen to its podcast series, view videos on Aggressor.TV and browse the new catalog. Worldwide locations are Bahamas, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Komodo, Indonesia, Maldives, Palau, Philippines, Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Red Sea, Roatan, Honduras, Sri Lanka, and Turks & Caicos. Reservations can be made online at www.aggressor.com, or by calling 800-348-2628 or +1-706-993-2531.
